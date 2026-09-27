Fever’s Aliyah Boston Injury Status for Game 1 vs. Aces Revealed

On Thursday, the Indiana Fever lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the final game of the regular season.

The Fever’s 86-66 loss pushed them down the WNBA standings, earning the No. 6 seed for the 2026 WNBA playoffs. They will face the Las Vegas Aces, with Game 1 scheduled later for today at the Michelob Ultra Arena.

It wasn’t the only bad thing to come out of their tough loss. Aliyah Boston and Tyasha Harris suffered injuries, with Harris ruled out for the rest of the season with an lower leg injury.

Aliyah Boston’s Injury Status

Speaking to reporters after the game, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White revealed that Aliyah Boston suffered a flare-up of her lower right leg injury.

Boston had been dealing with the injury since February, when she first suffered it during her second season at Unrivaled. It forced her out of the March window of the 2026 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament, but she was healthy to start the season.

According to the Fever’s injury report, Boston is listed questionable for Game 1 against the Las Vegas Aces.

Boston will likely get downgraded to out or upgraded to available, depending on how she’ll feel before tip-off.

If Boston doesn’t get cleared to play, Makayla Timpson and Myisha Hines-Allen will need to step up. They will need to be at their best at trying to slow down reigning four-time MVP A’ja Wilson.

Before this season, Boston has never missed a WNBA game in her career. She missed four games in total this year because of that lower right leg injury. She re-aggravated it in late July after falling hard on her right knee against the Seattle Storm.

Nevertheless, Boston didn’t miss a game despite the re-aggravation. Three of her four missed games were the first game of back-to-backs, which was a precautionary measure and additional rest.

More Players on Fever’s Injury Report

Aliyah Boston wasn’t the only player on the Indiana Fever’s injury report for Game 1 of their first-round series against the Las Vegas Aces.

Caitlin Clark is tagged probable due to her back injury, though it’s nothing to be worried about for Fever fans. Clark is expected to get cleared before tip-off. She hasn’t missed a game because of her back injury since the second week of July.

Damiris Dantas and Tyasha Harris are out and not with the team in Las Vegas. They have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Dantas has been recovering from knee surgery since August, while Harris suffered a broken bone in her lower left leg.