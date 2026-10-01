Aliyah Boston Injury Status for Fever vs. Aces Game 3 Revealed

The Indiana Fever forced a do-or-die game against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday following a crucial win in Game 2.

Aliyah Boston was instrumental in the Fever’s 99-89 win. She had 22 points, four rebounds and five assists. She went 10-for-15 from the field and limited her fouls to just two.

Boston was initially listed as probable before Game 2. She was upgraded to available after getting cleared to play despite a lower right leg injury.

Aliyah Boston Injury Status for Game 3

The Indiana Fever have four players on their injury report for Game 3 against the Las Vegas Aces.

One of those four players is Aliyah Boston, who is tagged probable once again due to her lower right leg injury.

However, Fever fans should expect her to get cleared before tip-off and play in the winner-take-all game.

The other three players on the Fever’s injury report are Caitlin Clark, Damiris Dantas and Tyasha Harris.

Clark is probable due to a back injury and will likely be available in Game 3.

Dantas and Harris, on the other hand, are not with the team. They have also been ruled out for the entire postseason.

What is Aliyah Boston’s Injury?

The Indiana Fever have not shared any details on Aliyah Boston’s injury.

Boston suffered the injury back in February, when she was playing for Phantom BC in Unrivaled. She missed the Unrivaled playoffs, as well as the 2026 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament in March.

The Fever cleared her before the start of the season, but she missed her first-ever WNBA game four games into the campaign.

Nevertheless, Boston missed just four total games this season. She re-aggravated her lower left leg injury twice, with the first one in late July against the Seattle Storm and the second in the regular season finale against the Minnesota Lynx.

But what is Boston’s injury?

WNBA analyst Rachel DeMita speculated that Boston has been dealing with an MCL injury since February. DeMita also believes that the four-time WNBA All-Star has not been healthy this season.

“She’s been injured for the entirety of the season,” DeMita said on Courtside Club podcast. “You can’t convince me otherwise. You can’t convince me otherwise that Aliyah Boston has been, at any point in time, 100% healthy. It was reported that it was a meniscus injury.”

“They’re still calling it a lower leg injury, but everything that we’re kind of seeing, if you read between the lines, it seems like she has a meniscus injury,” she added.

It will be interesting to see if Boston will undergo a procedure this offseason.

But for now, it’s the WNBA playoffs, and Boston is important for the Fever’s success.