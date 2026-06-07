Caitlin Clark Calls Out WNBA Officiating After Recent Loss

The Indiana Fever blowing a double-digit lead against the New York Liberty led to more frustration for Caitlin Clark. Indiana’s loss dropped them to 5-5 and ninth place outside of the current top eight playoff seeds. A lot of time is left and most expect the Fever to at least make the playoffs, but they entered the season with WNBA Championship hopes due to their loaded roster.

Clark was heard sharing the following comment about foul trouble with the media after the loss:

“I’ve got to be leading the league (in fouls), but I can’t shoot a free throw so.”

The comment showed that Clark called out both getting called for so many fouls to get in foul trouble and for not shooting free throws. Most superstars get referee advantages on both sides of the court, but Clark is clearly struggling with that so far this season.

Indiana was forced to bench Clark multiple times during her five fouls throughout the game. Last night was the fifth consecutive game with Clark getting called for at least four fouls. The Fever must figure out how to avoid this issue if they want to have any chance at contending for a ring this season.

Last Night Was Rock Bottom For Indiana Fever

The Liberty missed All-Star Sabrina Ionescu due to injury, and Satou Sabally played limited minutes during her injury management since returning. Indiana had the perfect opportunity to score a big victory to regain momentum against one of top teams in the WNBA today.

Indiana built a big lead and played strong defense to take control of the game in the third quarter. However, too many mental mistakes and the entire time committing fouls helped the Liberty cut into the lead behind Breanna Stewart’s superstar play.

The third loss in four games saw the Fever continuing to struggle with negative momentum surrounding the team. Last night could have set them up for success and put the negative conversations behind them. However, it turned into a heartbreaking loss that puts a bigger spotlight on the ongoing issues harming the team right now.

Stephanie White May Get Fired As Coach

Reports have been circulating about Fever head coach Stephanie White’s status during the team’s struggles. Broadcasting pundit Skip Bayless is still claiming that he’s heard inside sources reveal that Clark wants White fired in favor of a coach better for their roster.

The body language between Clark and White has become a topic of discourse during some of Indiana’s worst losses. However, it is the losing that truly puts White’s job in jeopardy this early into the season. A franchise superstar clashing with the coach is never great, but winning would easily solve these problems.

If the Fever don’t move up in the standings quickly, don’t be surprised if Indiana’s front office makes a bold move of firing White for a new head coach. Talent like Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and others are too good to tread water and barely sneak into the playoffs. Firing a coach is the easiest move to shake things up and get a fresh vision.