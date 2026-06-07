Fever’s Caitlin Clark Called Whiny, Told To Clean Up Act By Veteran Columnist

Despite leading by double digits in the second half, the Indiana Fever still lost to the New York Liberty on Saturday night.

Caitlin Clark had another rough outing, finishing with just 10 points on 4-for-14 shooting in the Fever’s 83-75 loss. She had seven rebounds and nine assists, but she also committed three turnovers and was in foul trouble once again.

The Fever dropped to 5-5 for the season, including 1-1 in the 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. They are the defending WNBA Commissioner’s Cup champions.

Caitlin Clark Called Out By Veteran Columnist

It has been a rough third season for Caitlin Clark, who seems to be dealing with a nagging back injury. Clark has also been in foul trouble more often than not, which has led to frustration.

The Fever star event went viral for arguing with coach Stephanie White on the bench, though both downplayed the incident.

Veteran columnist Bill Plaschke of The Los Angeles Times has called out Clark for whining too much to the referees. Plaschke, who called himself a fan of Clark and the Fever, wanted her to clean up her act.

“I wish Caitlin Clark would just stop whining and play,” Plaschke wrote. “The logo-shooting, circus-passing, shape-shifting revelation who was once arguably the most famous basketball player in the world has become rude, entitled and, frankly, not all that fun. “In her third season in the WNBA, the once-shining superstar is acting like a spoiled brat. The league’s most popular player has become its biggest lout. Her stats are decent, but her attitude stinks.”

Plaschke added that Clark needs to have the poise and professionalism of A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. He wants the Fever superstar to grow up before she turns someone unwatchable.

Caitlin Clark Linked To Los Angeles Sparks

Amid a rough start to her third WNBA season, Caitlin Clark was linked to a shocking move to the Los Angeles Sparks.

USA Today’s Cory Woodroof called the rumors silly and explained how it all started.

Klay Thompson‘s father, Mychal Thompson, posted several claims on social media about the Indiana Fever not wanting anything to do with Clark

“Yeah…I hear the FEVER…are “SICK”…of Clark…Yall hearin that too?” the former No. 1 pick tweeted.

Blaze Media’s Jason Whitlock then stirred the pot even more by claiming that the Fever are trying to trade Clark to the Sparks. Whitlock added that the Sparks are expected to hire UCLA head coach Cori Close to take charge of the franchise once the Iowa product arrives in Los Angeles.

In the end, Woodroof confirmed that there are no real reports about Clark’s future in Indiana being in doubt.

Clark is arguably the most popular player in the league, so it would be surprising if the Fever would want to part ways with her and send her to one of the league’s big-market franchise.