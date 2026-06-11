Caitlin Clark Injury Status for Chicago Sky Game on June 11 Revealed

The Indiana Fever continue their quest to repeat as 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup champions on Thursday. The Fever will host the Chicago Sky at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for their fourth WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game of the season.

Caitlin Clark hit her first-ever game-winning shot in the Fever’s 78-76 win over the Washington Mystics on Monday night. Clark, who has been dealing with back issues since mid-May, continues to play through her injury.

Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status vs. Chicago Sky

The Indiana Fever announced their injury report on Wednesday, ahead of their game against the Chicago Sky. The Fever have two players on the injury report, including Caitlin Clark, who was listed as probable because of a back injury.

Clark has dealt with a sore back since missing a game against the Portland Fire on May 20. She has been on the injury report since the WNBA warned the Fever about their injury reporting. They ruled out Clark prior to tip-off even though she was not part of the injury report.

The Iowa product has been cleared to play despite being a regular on the Fever’s injury report. She has only missed one game so far this season and is close to surpassing her last season’s tally of 13 games.

The other player on the Fever’s injury report was Sophie Cunningham. She’s been listed as questionable with a right elbow injury. She could either get downgraded to out or upgraded to available before tip-off.

Caitlin Clark This Season

In 10 games this season so far, Caitlin Clark is averaging 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.0 steals. Clark is shooting just 38.3% from the field, including 33.3% from 3-point range. She’s also struggling with fouls and turnovers per game at 3.8 and 4.3, respectively.

There have also been several narratives surrounding Clark this season. Her relationship with coach Stephanie White has been questioned after their heated argument on May 30 during a game against the Portland Fire.

Clark was then linked to the Los Angeles Sparks via Klay Thompson‘s father, Mychal Thompson, and Blaze columnist Jason Whitlock. She has turned down those rumors and even questioned the media for the way it has been reported.

And finally, there has been some backlash from fans and analysts about Clark’s excessive complaining at the officials. It has been a constant source of frustration for some, especially if it affects her game and the entire Fever team.

Caitlin Clark Named in TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in Sports

There’s no denying that the rise in popularity of the WNBA is attributed mainly to Caitlin Clark. She remains an impactful player on and off the court. She attracts crowds in NBA-sized arenas and continues to make history with the Indiana Fever.

Clark wasn’t the only WNBA player on TIME Magazine’s list, which also included A’ja Wilson and Nneka Ogwumike.