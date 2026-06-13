Caitlin Clark Injury Status for Connecticut Sun Game on June 13 Revealed

The Indiana Fever are back in action on Saturday, this time on the road against the Connecticut Sun. It’s part of the 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, with the Fever trying to become the first team to win back-to-back cup titles.

It has been an up-and-down season for the Fever, with Caitlin Clark dealing with a persistent back injury. Clark has already missed one game because of it, with the Fever being cautious since she only played 13 games last year due to a variety of injuries.

Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status vs. Sun

According to the Indiana Fever’s official injury report, Caitlin Clark is listed as probable because of a back injury. Clark has been on the injury report since the WNBA warned the Fever last month for not being clear on her status against the Portland Fire.

Clark wasn’t initially listed on the Fever’s injury report for their game versus Portland on May 20. She was surprisingly ruled out before tip-off, which came as a surprise, though she has been receiving treatment on her back early in the season.

The Fever superstar has been open about her back issues, though she didn’t seem worried about it in previous interviews. She’s playing well this season outside of her shooting slump, averaging 19.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

Clark is expected to get reevaluated before tip-off. She’ll likely get upgraded to available unless something drastic happens.

Caitlin Clark’s Historic Night in Win vs. Sky

The Indiana Fever blew a 19-point lead against the Chicago Sky on Thursday. It turned into a tough game in the second half, but the Fever managed to survive and pull off a 114-108 win in overtime.

Caitlin Clark finished with 32 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists, while Aliyah Boston had a career night of 34 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

According to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou, Clark and Boston became the first teammates in WNBA history to have a 30-point double-double in the same game.

It wasn’t the only history made by Clark that night. She also tied Fever legend Tamika Catchings for the most 30-point double-doubles in franchise history with three.

The Fever also announced that Clark’s third 30-point, 10-plus assists game is already the most in WNBA history. The rest of the league has a combined four of such performances.

Clark’s Career Stats vs. Sun

In six games against the Connecticut Sun in her young career, Caitlin Clark is averaging 16.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals. Clark has a record of 3-3 against the Sun in the regular season. She only played one game against the Sun last year due to her injuries.

Clark even got injured in her lone game versus Connecticut on July 15. She suffered her second groin strain of the campaign, which effectively ended her sophomore season.