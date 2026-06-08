Caitlin Clark Injury Status vs Washington Mystics on June 8

The Indiana Fever are back in action on June 8 against the Washington Mystics. It’s part of the 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, and the Fever are looking to bounce back after losing to the New York Liberty on Saturday.

Aside from her struggles on the court recently, one of the biggest headlines concerning Caitlin Clark is her back injury. Clark has been a part of the Fever’s injury report since missing the team’s game against the Portland Fire on May 20 with a sore back.

With an important matchup on Monday night, what is Clark’s injury status versus the Mystics?

Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status vs. Mystics

According to the Indiana Fever’s official injury report, Caitlin Clark remains listed as probable because of a back injury. Clark has been a staple of the injury report for more than two weeks now, and it has seemingly affected his shooting.

Clark has also been bad defensively and has looked a step slow this season. She was limited to 13 games last year because of injuries, so it’s understandable if the Fever want her to be as healthy as possible.

In nine games this season, Clark is averaging 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals on 37.7% from the field, including 32.4% from beyond the arc.

The Iowa product is expected to get re-evaluated before tip-off, and she’ll likely get upgraded to available rather than downgraded to out.

Aliyah Boston Joins Caitlin Clark on Injury Report

Caitlin Clark isn’t alone in the Indiana Fever’s injury report against the Washington Mystics. Aliyah Boston is listed as questionable because of a lower leg injury.

It’s unclear if it’s the same lower leg injury that she suffered during her stint with Unrivaled in the offseason. Boston missed the first two games of the preseason because of the injury. She also missed the first WNBA game of her career earlier this season because of the same issue.

If Boston gets dowgraded to out, coach Stephanie White will likely turn to Monique Billings, Myisha Hines-Allen and Damiris Dantas.

Caitlin Clark Comments on Trade Rumors

There’s speculation going around the WNBA about Caitlin Clark being a trade target for the Los Angeles Sparks. Clark was asked about dealing with trade rumors, and here was her response, via Front Office Sports.

“I don’t know why we’re still on this. We didn’t blatantly sit there and talk about everything you guys were writing and what’s in the media, we’re just talking about how we can be better as a team. I understand there’s always going to be people that have opinions, and I respect that—it doesn’t make it right, doesn’t make it wrong. For myself, I just try to keep the main thing the main thing.”

The rumors linking Clark to the Sparks were from claims by former Los Angeles Lakers player Mychal Thompson and columnist Jason Whitlock.