How To Watch Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics on June 8? All You Need To Know

The 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup continues on Monday night with three games scheduled. The Indiana Fever visit the Washington Mystics at the CareFirst Arena for their second meeting of the season.

Caitlin Clark and company blew a double-digit lead in the second half on Saturday against the New York Liberty. The Fever struggled in the fourth quarter on their way to an 83-75 loss.

On the other hand, the Mystics were no match for the Atlanta Dream on Saturday. They suffered an embarrassing 109-77 defeat, with coach Sydney Johnson getting ejected for confronting the officials.

How to Watch Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics on June 6?

The game between the Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics is set for tip-off at 7:00 p.m. EST. It will be held at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

Fans can watch the game live on NBC Sports Network. It’s also available via live stream on YouTube TV and Peacock.

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Fever vs. Mystics Preview

The Indiana Fever hosted the Washington Mystics back on May 15 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for their first matchup of the season. It turned into a battle between Caitlin Clark and Sonia Citron, who went toe-to-toe in one of the best games early in the campaign.

The Mystics dominated the majority of the game before Clark came alive in the fourth quarter. Clark forced overtime after hitting a game-tying 3-point shot with 1.7 seconds left. She scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, but the Fever came up short 104-102 in overtime.

Clark had 32 points, four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals on 10-for-28 shooting. She struggled in the first three quarters before coming alive in the final period. Kelsey Mitchell added 24 points.

Sonia Citron finished with 30 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Kiki Iriafen had 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Fever This Season

The Indiana Fever have had a subpar campaign so far, with a record of 5-5 in the regular season and 1-1 in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. They are the defending WNBA Commissioner’s Cup champions, but they need a win to catch up with the New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream.

The Fever’s leading scorer this season is Kelsey Mitchell, who is averaging 21.1 points per game. She’s third in scoring in the entire WNBA just behind Kelsey Plum and A’ja Wilson.

Caitlin Clark is averaging 18.7 points per game, but she’s struggling with her shot and keeping her turnovers low. She leads in the league in assists with 8.2 per game.

Mystics This Season

After a hot start to the season, the Washington Mystics have struggled with consistency. They have a record of 4-5 in the regular season and 1-1 in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Sonia Citron is averaging 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Kiki Iriafen is putting up 16.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists, while prized rookie center Lauren Betts is still looking for the right opportunity. She’s averaging 5.6 points per game.