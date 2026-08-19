Fever Stars Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell Make WNBA History After Win

The Indiana Fever continued their five-game road trip on Tuesday, visiting the Scotiabank Center to face the Toronto Tempo.

The Fever extended their winning streak to five after beating the Tempo, 101-95. Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the way once again, combining for 69 points.

Mitchell had a game-high 29 points on 11-for-16 shooting, while Clark contributed 24 points, three rebounds and seven assists. Boston added 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks.

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell Set WNBA Record

While the Indiana Fever trio continued their dominance, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell set a WNBA record as a duo.

The league announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Clark and Mitchell have now scored 20 or more points each for the 16th time this season. It’s now the most in a single season in WNBA history, and they could even pad on the record with eight games remaining in the regular season.

Clark and Mitchell broke the record set by the legendary Phoenix Mercury duo of Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter in 2008.

“Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell have now each scored 20+ points in the same game 16 times this season — a new WNBA single-season record for a duo,” the WNBA announced.

The Fever duo has been nearly unstoppable this season, especially over the past two months. Clark was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for June, while Mitchell took home the same honors for July.

Since June 1, Clark has been averaging 22.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists on 46.5% shooting from the field, 36.5% from 3-point range and 83.1% from the free-throw line.

Mitchell is putting up 25.4 points, 2.0 rebounds. 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 52/47/85 in that same span.

What’s Next for the Fever?

The Indiana Fever resume their road trip on Thursday against the Dallas Wings. They then play back-to-back games against the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky this weekend.

It’s a grueling schedule, though they return home to Indianapolis on August 28 after a five-day break. They will welcome the Connecticut Sun in their final game before a three-week break because of the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Germany.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are set to represent Team USA for the first time in a major tournament. They will look to build momentum in the tournament and carry it over the rest of the regular season, possibly in the playoffs as well.

The Fever are currently sitting third in the WNBA standings at 24-12, though the Las Vegas Aces can retake it with a win against the Atlanta Dream. They could clinch a playoff spot with another win or two, depending on how other Eastern Conference teams perform.