How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Toronto Tempo on Aug. 18? All You Need to Know

The WNBA has four games scheduled on Tuesday, August 18. One of those games is the Indiana Fever taking on the Toronto Tempo at the Scotiabank Arena.

It’s the second Fever vs. Tempo matchup of the season, with Indiana dominating the first one, 113-91, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16. It will also be just the second meeting ever between the two teams since this is the inaugural season for the Tempo.

The Fever enter Tuesday’s game on a four-game winning streak, while the Tempo have lost 10 in a row.

How to Watch Fever vs. Tempo on August 18?

Tuesday’s matchup between the Indiana Fever and Toronto Tempo will be nationally televised on the ESPN. It’s going to take place at the Scotiabank Bank, and tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Fans can also stream the game on multiple platforms, such as the ESPN App, YouTube TV, DIRECTV, Fubo TV and the WNBA League Pass. All of these need a subscription to gain access.

Fever vs. Tempo Preview

The Indiana Fever are on a roll heading into Tuesday’s visit to Toronto. They have won four in a row and eight of their last 10 games. They are also on a five-game road trip that started on Sunday with a 95-91 overtime win over the Atlanta Dream.

Caitlin Clark had 26 points, three rebounds and nine assists, while Kelsey Mitchell finished with 20 points and made some clutch shots. Aliyah Boston posted a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds, adding four assists, five steals and three blocks.

But it was Makayla Timpson, who stole the show with a career-high 20 points. Timpson started for the fourth straight game and scored six points in overtime. The Fever improved to 23-12 and are inching closer to the Las Vegas Aces for the third seed.

Play

Meanwhile, the Toronto Tempo have been struggling over the past month. They are on a 10-game losing streak and have not won since July 12 against the New York Liberty.

The Tempo are coming a 94-88 loss to the Dallas Wings last Wednesday. They have a long break heading into Tuesday’s game, which might be what they needed. They are also close to getting eliminated from playoff contention with just 10 wins in 33 games.

Fever vs. Tempo This Season

The Indiana Fever and Toronto Tempo had their first matchup ever on June 16 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It was a dominant performance by the Fever, taking over in the second half to earn a 113-91 win.

Kelsey Mitchell was nearly flawless with 27 points on 9-for-11 shooting from the field. Caitlin Clark dropped 21 points, five rebounds and 14 assists, while Aliyah Boston added 18 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Laura Juskaite had a team-high 19 points for the Tempo. Marina Mabrey contributed 18 points, seven assists and two steals, while Maria Conde put up 12 points, four rebounds and five assists off the bench.