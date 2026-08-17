Caitlin Clark Makes Strong Makayla Timpson Statement After Fever Win

The Indiana Fever extended their winning streak to four after outlasting the Atlanta Dream in overtime on Sunday.

Down by eight points in the fourth quarter, the Fever fought back to force overtime. Caitlin Clark kept them afloat in the third period, while Kelsey Mitchell was huge in the fourth.

However, Makayla Timpson stole the show with a career-high 20 points, scoring six of them in overtime to help the Fever get the 95-91 win.

Caitlin Clark on Makayla Timpson’s Career Night

Speaking to ESPN’s Holly Rowe after the game, Caitlin Clark had a strong statement about Makayla Timpson’s impact on the Indiana Fever. Timpson earned more minutes since the All-Star break and had her career night in an important matchup.

“KK’s done everything great,” Clark said. “I think her off-ball cutting, her 90 (degree) cutting, the way she finishes around the rim. Just really proud of her and the way she’s grown over the last (weeks). Since the All-Star break, she’s been huge for us and a difference maker. I’m proud of you.”

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Timpson is just in her second season with the Fever, but she continues to improve and has earned the trust of coach Stephanie White. She has started in the Fever’s last four games, which have all been wins. She’s averaging 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists during that span.

The Fever continue their five-game road trip on Tuesday against the Toronto Tempo. Sunday’s win also gave Indiana a cushion of 1.5 games over the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA standings.

Instead of losing the tiebreaker, the Fever and Dream are now 2-2 for the season. They will have to wait for the end of the season to see who holds the tiebreak if they finish with the same record. It will be determined by their record against .500 teams.

Makayla Timpson Gives Fever Flexibility

If Makayla Timpson continues to perform the way she does over the past four games as a starter, the Indiana Fever have unlocked a new lineup heading into the playoffs. Timpson has done her damage in the paint, which would allow Aliyah Boston to expand her game.

Here’s CBS Sports’ Jack Maloney explaining Timpson’s impact and how it gives coach Stephanie White flexibility on offense:

“One of the best pure athletes in the league, Timpson is an elite rebounder and strong interior finisher who gives the Fever a different look, particularly on defense. She can’t do much on offense outside of the paint, but Boston, who is shooting a career-high 43.2% from 3-point range, can now operate as the spacing big, giving the Fever much more lineup flexibility.”

The Fever drafted Timpson in the second round of last year’s draft out of Florida State. She primarily came off the bench as a rookie and played just 7.1 minutes per game before carving out a bigger role this season.