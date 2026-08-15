Caitlin Clark Makes Strong Statement on Indiana Fever’s Defense

The Indiana Fever used a strong fourth quarter to pull away from the Dallas Wings and earned their third win a row on Friday night.

Caitlin Clark led the way for the Fever, finishing with 29 points and 10 assists in their 98-87 win. Kelsey Mitchell struggled with his shot but ended up with 23 points, while Aliyah Boston added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Fever improved to 22-12 for the season, sitting fourth in the WNBA standings. They begin a five-game road trip on Sunday, starting against the Atlanta Dream.

Caitlin Clark’s Statement About Fever’s Defense

The Indiana Fever have the best offense in the WNBA, scoring 96.3 points per game. However, they have the fourth-worst defense in the league, allowing 90.3 points per game.

Speaking to reporters after their win against the Dallas Wings, Caitlin Clark had nothing but praise for the Fever defense, especially on Paige Bueckers in the fourth quarter.

“I thought our defense in the fourth quarter was really good,” Clark said. “I think we only held Paige to two field goal attempts, so just credit to our group. We kind of turned up the heat a little bit, threw some traps at them. “We’re in rotation a little bit, so I think the more I can play passing lanes and kind of read people, obviously, it can lead to some easy buckets for us.”

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Clark also explained that their pace on offense contributes to opposing teams having more opportunities to score.

“I think our defense has been a lot better, and at the pace we’re going to play, there’s probably going to be more possessions, so teams are going to score a few more points on us,” Clark said. “But we should be able to win most games, keeping them in the mid 80s with the way we’ve been able to score the ball.”

The Fever defense allowed 86, 92 and 87 points in their last three games, so there’s more work to be done on that end of the floor.

What’s Next for Clark and the Fever?

The Indiana Fever have six more games left before the FIBA World Cup break. Their next five games will be on the road against the Atlanta Dream, Toronto Tempo, Dallas Wings, New York Liberty and Chicago Sky. The Fever then welcome the Connecticut Sun on August 28.

Clark and Aliyah Boston won’t have time to rest during the break since they were named part of Team USA’s roster for the 2026 FIBA World Cup in Germany. They will look to win gold for the fifth straight tournament and 12th time overall.

Team USA have not lost in the FIBA World Cup since the 2006 semifinals against Russia. They enter the tournament on a 30-game winning streak.