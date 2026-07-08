Candace Parker Calls Out WNBA Players For Disrespecting Caitlin Clark

Popular Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark did make the WNBA All-Star Game starters, but her fellow players tried to block her. The WNBA follows the same All-Star voting process as the NBA that sees the fan vote counting for 50%, media counting for 25% and players having another 25% to make up the full system. Clark finished second among fans and third among media members, but the players ranked her 11th overall in shocking fashion.

Retired WNBA legend Candace Parker was upset about this and vented on her podcast about the players disrespecting Clark, via High Post Hoops:

“When I sat down, as much as I did not like Diana Taurasi, there ain’t no way I’m not going to write her as an All-Star. As much as I did not like anyone on the Lynx because they used to whoop our a—, I’m not going to not put Maya Moore or Sylvia Fowles. I think people need to look at themselves in the mirror and realize, like, man, you’ve got some insecurities if you’re sitting down and putting Caitlin Clark as the eleventh best guard.”

Parker both claimed that the current players to lowly rank Clark are being insecure and talked about her own experiences. Players will always struggle to vote for the best talent or those they have intense battles against, but the credibility of the All-Star Game should see accurate voting to depict the best talent.

Why WNBA Players Refused To Vote For Caitlin Clark

All-Star voting can become comical when players start voting for friends or ridiculous names who barely get playing time. However, it can become a bigger issue when certain obviously great players get little respect.

Clark has been a polarizing player around the WNBA for both things she’s done and things completely outside of her control. Media coverage often sees Clark getting most of the praise for the league taking many steps forward in success over the past three years.

Some players dislike Clark’s trash talking while playing with other All-Stars to help her back it up. Stronger respect for Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell also could see players disliking that Clark gets more attention, despite both players being arguably more impactful this season.

Pressure’s On Caitlin Clark Rest Of Season

Injuries and stories about clashing with officiating and other players have put a brighter spotlight on Clark this season. Indiana has immense pressure to contend for a WNBA Championship after making the Conference Finals last season with Clark out injured.

The league is deeper this season with the Las Vegas Aces, Minnesota Lynx, and New York Liberty still considered the top three favorites. Fever players must find a way to make up the gap and truly challenge those teams with Clark as the biggest game changer.

Indiana will need Clark to be a dynamic superstar talent like A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, and Breanna Stewart for those respective teams. The Fever lucks out from having three great All-Star caliber players and a solid bench. However, Clark will be expected to rival the best players in the league for Indiana to win it all this season.