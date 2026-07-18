Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Liberty Game

The Indiana Fever have less than 24 hours of rest after beating the Seattle Storm on Friday. They are back in action tonight for the second game of a back-to-back against the New York Liberty.

The Fever are coming off a 110-107 win over the Storm, led by Caitlin Clark and her career-high 45 points. Clark was limited to just 29 minutes, but she made the most of her limited playing time due to a back injury.

Aliyah Boston wasn’t cleared to play and was on the sidelines due to a lower right leg injury. It was a precaution for the Fever since they were playing back-to-back nights.

Indiana Fever Injury Report vs. Liberty

According to The Indianapolis Star, the Indiana Fever have two players on their injury report against the New York Liberty. Caitlin Clark is listed as probable because of her lingering back injury, while Aliyah Boston is a game-time decision after missing last night’s game.

Clark will likely get re-evaluated before tip-off, though it won’t be surprising if she gets rested. She sat out the second night of the Fever’s last back-to-back schedule during their recent four-game road trip.

However, Clark uploaded a new colorway of her upcoming signature shoe on her Instagram stories. It’s a good sign that she could get cleared to play in back-to-back games, especially if the Fever want to capitalize on her hot hand.

As for Boston, she would likely play against the Liberty. Her lingering right leg injury happened at Unrivaled, which caused her to miss the March window of the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament in Puerto Rico.

Fever vs. Liberty Preview

Tonight’s game is the second matchup of the season between the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty. The Liberty won the first meeting 83-75 on June 7 at the Barclays Center. They outscored the Fever in the fourth quarter after a fairly close contest in the first three periods.

Breanna Stewart had 30 points, eight rebounds, two assists and four steals. Satou Sabally scored 13 points off the bench, while Pauline Astier added 12 points. Astier filled in for the injured Sabrina Ionescu at the time.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark struggled in that game with just 10 points. Kelsey Mitchell had the hot hand for the Fever, finishing with 21 points, while Monique Billings contributed 15 points and eight rebounds. Aliyah Boston also had a solid game of 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Play

The Fever are looking to build on their win against the Seattle Storm on Friday, while the Liberty are trying to snap a three-game losing skid. The Liberty have not won a game since July 3 when they surprisingly beat the league-leading Minnesota Lynx.

It has been a rough season for the Liberty in terms of injuries, but it’s already a successful campaign for them. They defeated the Las Vegas Aces last month to become the 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup champions.