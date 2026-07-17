Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Seattle Storm Game

The Indiana Fever are looking to get back on the winning track after a tough defeat at the hands of the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday.

The Fever will continue their four-game homestand before the WNBA All-Star break on Friday against the Seattle Storm. They welcome a struggling Storm team that has the worst record in the league at 6-20.

However, the Fever are dealing with a couple of injuries heading into tonight’s game.

Indiana Fever’s Injury Report vs. Storm

The Indiana Fever announced their injury report ahead of their game against the Seattle Storm. There are two players listed with injuries: Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Clark is tagged as probable with a back injury, which has hampered her since the start of the season. She re-aggravated the injury late last month against the Phoenix Mercury, missing three of the Fever’s last six games.

The Iowa product has played in two straight games, but she has been on a minutes restriction. She was limited to 24 minutes on July 12 against the Las Vegas Aces and played just 26 minutes on July 15 against the Golden State Valkyries.

Nevertheless, Clark will likely get cleared to play before tip-off. She has been allowed to play in the last 15 games that she was listed as probable.

On the other hand, Boston is currently listed as questionable because of a lower right leg injury. She has missed two games already this season due to the same issue, though it was all as a precaution.

Boston could get downgraded to out before the start of the game since it’s the first game of a back-to-back. If she sits for tonight’s game, she’ll likely play tomorrow’s matchup against the New York Liberty.

Indiana Fever Schedule Before WNBA All-Star Break

The WNBA All-Star break is scheduled from July 23 to 27, with the All-Star Game on July 25 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Following their 88-75 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday, the Fever have three games left before the break. They face the Seattle Storm tonight and the New York Liberty on Saturday.

The Fever then get a three-day break before welcoming the Connecticut Sun on July 22. They resume the season on July 28 with a three-game road trip against the Storm, Portland Fire and Minnesota Lynx.

While the Fever will benefit from the break, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston have no free time due to being selected to the All-Star Game. Clark and Boston were drafted as part of Team Teresa Weatherspoon.

Kelsey Mitchell was also named an All-Star and will play for Team Sheryl Swoopes.