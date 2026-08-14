Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Wings Game on Aug. 14

The Indiana Fever are back in action on Friday, August 14, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They welcome the Dallas Wings for the first time since the season opener.

The Fever and Wings showed off their offensive prowess on May 9, with Dallas outlasting Indiana 107-104. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 22 points, while Paige Bueckers and Odyssey Sims scored 20 points each.

Kelsey Mitchell had 30 points for the Fever, while Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark put up 23 and 20 points, respectively.

Indiana Fever Injury Report vs. Wings

The Indiana Fever have been relatively healthy this season, though Caitlin Clark has been a regular on the injury report. They have three players listed against the Dallas Wings, headlined by Clark.

The star point guard continues to deal with a back injury and has been tagged probable. She is expected to get cleared before tip-off and suit up versus the Wings. She has missed four games because of the back injury, though her being on the injury report is a way for the Fever to prevent getting fined by the WNBA.

On May 20, Clark wasn’t listed on the injury report but was ruled out before the start of the game. Her back flared up and was not cleared to play, but the league warned them to be more transparent moving forward.

The other two players on the Fever’s injury report are Aliyah Boston and Damiris Dantas. Boston is back on the report with a lower right leg injury, though it’s not a cause for concern. She has been dealing with the injury over the past two weeks after falling hard on her right knee against the Seattle Storm.

As for Dantas, she has already been ruled out for the rest of the season. She underwent surgery on her left knee to repair a torn meniscus. She’s expected to be back and healthy next year.

Fever vs. Wings Preview

The Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings are looking to finish the regular season in the top four. It would mean homecourt advantage for the playoffs, with the Fever currently fifth in the WNBA standings, while the Wings are at No. 7. They are only separated by 1.5 games entering tonight’s game.

The Fever have been playing really well in their last 10 games, winning seven of them. The Wings, on the other hand, are fresh off snapping a three-game losing streak. They have only four wins out of their last 10 games.

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell have been a nearly unstoppable duo on offense, with the Fever needing to be better on the other end as a team.

Meanwhile, the Wings will have to rely more on Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale due to Azzi Fudd and Jessica Shepard dealing with injuries.