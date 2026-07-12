How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces on July 12? All You Need to Know

The Indiana Fever conclude their current four-game road trip on Sunday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena against the Las Vegas Aces.

It’s the second Fever vs. Aces matchup of the season, with the reigning WNBA champs looking to avenge their 84-68 defeat on July 5. A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark both missed that game due to their respective injuries.

Wilson dealt with a left ankle injury, while Clark was recovering from a back injury that has hampered her since the start of the season. Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with 27 points.

How to Watch Fever vs. Aces on July 12?

Tonight’s game between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces will be televised nationally on NBC and Peacock. It will be held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with tip-off scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EST.

It will also be streamed live on Fubo TV and WNBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions.

Fever vs. Aces Preview

The Indiana Fever enter tonight’s game with a 2-1 record for their current four-game road trip. They beat the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury but lost to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Caitlin Clark has missed two of the three games of the trip due to her back injury. She’s currently listed as probable and will likely get cleared to play before tip-off.

On the other hand, the Aces are on a two-game winning streak after A’ja Wilson’s return from injury. They outlasted the Portland Fire on July 9 and demolished the Mercury on Saturday night.

With the Aces playing a second game of a back-to-back, Wilson could get rested since she’s just coming off an ankle injury.

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In the first Fever vs. Aces matchup of the season last week, Kelsey Mitchell led the way for Indiana with 27 points, two rebounds and three assists. Aliyah Boston added 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Jackie Young had 15 points, two rebounds and four assists for the Aces, while Jewell Loyd scored 12 points.

Fever This Season

The Indiana Fever enter tonight’s game atop the Eastern Conference at 13-9, though they are just fifth in the WNBA standings. They are coming off a 92-89 win over the Phoenix Mercury. Kelsey Mitchell had 29 points, two rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

The Fever lead the league in points per game at 93.3, with Mitchell’s 22.5 ppg leading the way. Caitlin Clark is tied with Alyssa Thomas in assists per game at 7.9.

However, the Fever also has the fourth-worst defense in the league. They are allowing 89.7 points per game.

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Aces This Season

The Las Vegas Aces are tied with the Minnesota Lynx for the best record in the WNBA at 17-6. The Aces own the tiebreaker, so they are atop the standings. They blew out the Phoenix Mercury 106-58 on Saturday in a rematch of the 2025 WNBA Finals.

A’ja Wilson had 21 points and 15 rebounds, while Chelsea Green contributed with 15 points and 12 assists. Rookie forward and former Indiana Fever developmental player Justine Pissott had 19 points in 10 minutes off the bench.

The Aces are second in the league in points per game at 90.6 and sixth in defense, allowing just 84.9 points. Wilson leads the WNBA scoring at 25.8 points per game.