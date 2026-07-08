How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks on July 8? All You Need to Know

For the third and final time this regular season, the Indiana Fever take on the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday.

The Fever are looking to sweep the season series against the Sparks for the first time since 2011. If they beat the Sparks tonight, it will be their first 3-0 season against them in franchise history.

It’s going to be a tough game for Los Angeles since they won’t have Kelsey Plum and Cameron Brink in their lineup.

How to Watch Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks on July 8?

The game between the Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks will be televised nationally on the USA Network and CNBC. It will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Tip-off scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST.

It will also be streamed live on DIRECTV, Hulu+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and WNBA League Pass, which are all paid subscriptions.

Play

Fever vs. Sparks Preview

The Indiana Fever have won the first two games of the season against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 13 and June 27.

Their first meeting happened at the Crypto.com Arena, with the Fever earning an 87-78 win. It was Indiana’s first victory of the season.

Caitlin Clark led the way for the Fever, finishing with 24 points, four rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Kelsey Mitchell had 23 points, while Sophie Cunningham added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Kelsey Plum had 25 points for the Sparks. Cameron Brink contributed 11 points, five rebounds and three blocks off the bench.

On June 27, the Fever dominated the Fever from start to finish 111-87 despite not having Clark due to injury. Mitchell was excellent with 26 points on 9-for-13 shooting, while Tyasha Harris filled in admirably for Clark with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists.

The Sparks didn’t have Plum or Brink because of injuries, though Nneka Ogwumike dropped 17 points and grabbed seven boards.

Fever This Season

The Indiana Fever are currently sitting fifth in the WNBA standings at 12-8. They have the best record in the Eastern Conference despite a slow start to the campaign. They enter tonight’s game on a two-game winning streak and a record of 7-3 in their last 10 matchups.

Caitlin Clark is listed as probable due to a back injury. She’s expected to suit up after missing the last two games for the Fever. Aliyah Boston is questionable because of a lower leg injury.

With the Fever playing the first game of a back-to-back, it wouldn’t be surprising if Boston gets rested tonight.

Sparks This Season

The Los Angeles Sparks have a record of 8-11 and are on a three-game losing streak. They are 11th in the WNBA standings as they battle injuries and inconsistencies. They can’t seem to generate enough offense with Kelsey Plum.

Plum is averaging 23.9 points per game, which is second in the league behind A’ja Wilson.