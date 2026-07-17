How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm on July 17? All You Need to Know

The Indiana Fever continue their four-game homestand on Friday against the Seattle Storm. The Fever will look to get back in the win column after losing to the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday.

Tonight’s game is the second Fever vs. Storm matchup of the season. The Fever beat the Storm 89-78 back on May 17 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Caitlin Clark led the way with 21 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks. Kelsey Mitchell had 17 points and two assists, while Sophie Cunningham scored 17 points off the bench.

Natisha Hiedeman had a team-high 19 points for the Storm. Rookie Flau’jae Johnson put up 14 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

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How to Watch Fever vs. Storm on July 17?

Tonight’s game between the Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm will be televised nationally on ION. It will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

It’s also available via livestream on DIRECTV, Fubo TV and WNBA League Pass, which are all paid subscriptions.

Fever vs. Storm Preview

As mentioned above, it’s the second meeting of the season between the Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm. The Fever are looking to get back on the winning track after losing to the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday.

It was a frustrating performance for the Fever, with Caitlin Clark losing her cool in the second quarter after another non-call from the referees. The Valkyries were just too much as they won their eighth straight game.

Meanwhile, the Storm are at the end of a five-game road trip that started on July 6 against the Los Angeles Sparks. They won that game pretty easily, 82-64, but they lost the next three to the Atlanta Dream, Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky.

It has been a rough season for the Storm as they own the worst record in the WNBA at the moment. They only have six wins, with three games left before the All-Star break.

Fever This Season

The Indiana Fever are currently sitting sixth in the WNBA standings at 14-10. They were coming off a pretty impressive 3-1 road trip, which included two wins against defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces.

The Fever came back down to earth against the Golden State Valkyries, who had the best defense in the league. Caitlin Clark continued to be under minutes restriction due to her back injury.

It would not be surprising if she continues to play limited minutes, especially with the All-Star break less than a week away.

Storm This Season

The Seattle Storm have the worst record in the league at 6-20. They also have the worst road record in the WNBA at 2-12, giving the Indiana Fever a slight edge for tonight’s game.

Despite the struggles in Seattle, it’s a developing season for second-year center Dominique Malonga and rookie forward Flau’jae Jackson. Malonga was named an All-Star, while Jackson has been the third-best rookie behind Olivia Miles and Azzi Fudd.