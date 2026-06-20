How To Watch Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream on June 20? All You Need To Know

For the third time this season and the second time in three days, the Indiana Fever battle the Atlanta Dream on Saturday.

The Fever are looking to bounce back after the Dream earned a hard-fought 108-101 win on Thursday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Tonight’s game will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, so the Dream have the homecourt advantage against the Fever this season.

It will also be another rivalry game between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

How To Watch Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream on June 20?

The game between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Fans can watch the game on ABC. It’s also available via streaming options like ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and WNBA League Pass.

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Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream Preview

The Indiana Fever hosted Atlanta Dream in the first two matchups of the season. They first welcomed the Dream on June 5 as part of the 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever to an 81-73, finishing with 25 points on 11-for-15 shooting. Aliyah Boston had 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks, while Caitlin Clark contributed 17 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada each scored 13 points, while Angel Reese had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. Rhyne Howard struggled with just eight points on nine shots.

In their second meeting on Thursday, the offense for both teams was much better. Reese arguably had her best game of the season so far, shining with 21 points and 11 rebounds in the Dream’s 108-101 win.

All five Dream starters scored in double figures, with Jordin Canada putting up 18 points, five assists and four steals. Howard had 16 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals, while Gray and Naz Hillmon scored 17 points each.

On the other hand, Mitchell, Boston and Clark needed more from their teammates. The trio had 20-plus points each, while Sophie Cunningham scored 12 points off the bench.

Mitchell and Clark had 26 points each, while Boston 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

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Fever This Season

Following their loss on Thursday, the Indiana Fever dropped to seventh in the WNBA standings with a record of 9-6. The Fever are showing signs of improvement, but there is still more work to do.

Tonight’s game is a great test since they are just 3-3 on the road this season. They also have to be wary of Caitlin Clark’s minutes since she’s still dealing with a back injury. She played 31 minutes on Thursday.

Dream This Season

The Atlanta Dream are currently sitting third in the WNBA standings at 10-4. They are atop the Eastern Conference and are behind Western Conference teams Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces for the best record in the league.

Angel Reese continues her Defensive Player of the Year campaign, while their scoring duo Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard are still trying to find a consistent rhythm. They are always a tough out and would be even harder to beat at home.