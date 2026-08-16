Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Sunday’s Atlanta Dream Game

The Indiana Fever begin a five-game road trip on Sunday, August 16. They start at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia against the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever are coming off a 98-87 home win over the Dallas Wings on Friday. They pulled away in the fourth quarter after limiting Paige Bueckers‘ production.

Caitlin Clark looked great with 29 points and 10 assists, shaking off a lower left leg injury toward the end of the first half.

Indiana Fever’s Injury Report vs. Atlanta Dream

The Indiana Fever announced their injury report for the Atlanta Dream game on Saturday. There are three players on the report, headlined by Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Damiris Dantas.

Clark is listed as probable with a back injury, which is good news for Fever fans. Her left ankle injury wasn’t serious and didn’t swell after the game. She’s still dealing with a back issue since the start of the season, but it’s not something they have to worry about.

The Fever are just trying to avoid a penalty from the WNBA, stemming from Clark’s injury status on May 20 against the Portland Fire. She is expected to remain on the injury report for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Boston is also tagged probable with a lower right leg injury. It’s the same injury that has kept her probable since July 31. She hit her right knee hard on the floor on July 28 against the Seattle Storm.

It was the same right knee that she injured at Unrivaled back in February. She has missed three games as a precautionary measure, but she has been cleared to play six straight games despite the probable tag.

Dantas, on the other hand, has already been ruled out for the rest of the season. She underwent left knee surgery earlier this month to repair a torn meniscus.

Caitlin Clark Comments on Ankle Injury

Speaking to reporters after Friday’s win against the Dallas Wings, Caitlin Clark was asked about her left ankle injury.

Clark revealed that she stepped on Alysha Clark’s foot, but it wasn’t a big deal. She was able to play in the second half and looked phenomenal.

“I think, I just landed on (Alysha’s) foot, but I feel good, and obviously, I was moving perfectly fine,” Clark said. “So, I’ll ice it and be good to go.”

The Indiana Fever will need Clark healthy for the final stretch of the regular season. They are in a tight battle to secure a top-four spot in the WNBA standings. They are currently sitting fourth, but only 2.5 games are separating them and the Wings at No. 8.