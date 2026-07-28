Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Storm Game on July 28

The Indiana Fever are back in action on Tuesday after the WNBA All-Star break.

They begin a three-game road trip against the Seattle Storm at the Climate Pledge Arena. It’s the third and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Fever winning the first two on May 17 and July 17 in Indianapolis.

The Fever dealt with a couple of injuries in their final game of the first half of the season. But how does their injury report look for tonight’s contest?

Indiana Fever Injury Report vs. Storm on July 28

The Indiana Fever announced their injury report ahead of tonight’s game against the Seattle Storm on X, formerly known as Twitter. They have three players on the injury report, including Caitlin Clark, Bree Hall and Damiris Dantas.

Clark has been listed as probable, which has been her status for the majority of the season. She continues to deal with a back injury that caused her to miss four games this season already.

But based on how she played at the WNBA All-Star Game, Clark will likely get upgraded to available before the 9:30 p.m. EST tip-off. She played 21 minutes in Chicago, finishing with 17 points, four rebounds and five assists, but she didn’t win the ASG MVP.

Hall is also listed as probable because of a left ankle injury. She’s signed to a player developmental contract, so she has a limited number of appearances this season. Even if she gets cleared to play, she’s unlikely to play against the Storm.

As for Dantas, she’s not currently with the Fever and won’t play tonight because of a left knee injury. She’s missing her second straight game because of it, but it’s unclear if the injury is short-term or long-term.

According to Rotowire, Dantas could get listed as questionable for the Fever’s next game against the Portland Fire on July 30.

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm Preview

The Indiana Fever are looking to sweep the season series against the Seattle Storm for a second year in a row. The Storm have not beaten the Fever since June 27, 2024. They are not favored to win tonight’s game despite having homecourt advantage.

The Storm have the worst record in the WNBA entering the second half of the season at 6-23. They are on a six-game losing skid and have only two wins in their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Fever are starting to find their stride again. They are on a three-game winning streak and are winners of seven of their last 10 games.

The All-Star trio of Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston are carrying the Fever to success. Their defense still needs to work if they want to be successful in the playoffs.