Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Lynx Game on Sept. 22

The Indiana Fever will hold their final regular season home game on September 22 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever welcome the league-leading Minnesota Lynx in a very important game for both teams.

Indiana need a win to keep their hopes of having homecourt advantage for the playoffs alive, while a victory for the Lynx gives them the No. 1 seed for the postseason.

Indiana Fever’s Injury Report vs. Lynx on Sept. 22

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Indiana Fever announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Fever have two players on their injury report, Caitlin Clark and Damiris Dantas. Clark is listed probable because of her nagging back injury, while Dantas is out with a left knee injury.

Dantas underwent knee surgery in early August, which ruled her out for the rest of the season. She has been in Indianapolis as part of her recovery and has not travelled with the team on the road since the surgery.

Meanwhile, Clark is expected to get upgraded to available before tip-off. The Fever have been tagging their superstar guard probable since mid-May, when the WNBA warned them about being “dishonest” with their injury reports.

Clark was not on the Fever’s injury report for their May 20 game against the Portland Fire. However, she was ruled out before the game started after her back flared up.

The Iowa product has been dealing with a back injury since the start of the season. She has missed four games because of it, though she hasn’t had an issue with it since late June.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report

According to the Minnesota Lynx’s official injury report, Anastasiia Kosu has been ruled out due to a right foot injury. Olivia Miles is questionable because of a left calf issue.

Kosu will miss her third straight game because of the injury, while Miles’ injury is a more pressing concern for Minnesota.

Miles, the team’s best player this season, is considered day-to-day, according to Rotowire.

If the Lynx err in the side of caution, Miles will likely get rested to preserve her for the postseason regardless of the team’s seeding. They would rather have her fully healthy rather than risk an injury and lose her for a postseason run.

Maya Caldwell is expected to get more minutes if Miles gets downgraded to out before tip-off.