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WNBA Legend Sends Strong Caitlin Clark Message Ahead of Playoffs

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Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 28: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Indiana Fever are back in action after a long break because of the 2026 FIBA World Cup.

The Fever will take on the Toronto Tempo at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in the first of their last four games of the regular season.

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and coach Stephanie White are back with the team after helping Team USA win the gold medal.

WNBA Legend on Caitlin Clark and the Fever

Indiana Fever, Indiana Fever injury report
GettyHead coach Stephanie White of the Indiana Fever talks with Caitlin Clark #22, Monique Billings #25, Makayla Timpson #21, Kelsey Mitchell #0 and Lexie Hull #10 against the Chicago Sky during the second half at United Center on August 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Fever have already qualified for the playoffs, but they are yet to secure a spot in the top four. They are currently sitting fifth in the WNBA standings at 26-14, with the Atlanta Dream owning the tie-breaker against them.

Caitlin Clark and company will have to win their last four games if they want to have homecourt advantage in the first round of the 2026 WNBA playoffs.

In an appearance on the Bird’s Eye View podcast with Sue Bird, WNBA legend Lauren Jackson shared his take on Clark and the Fever’s chances of winning the title this season.

“I actually want Indiana to win, believe it or not,” Jackson said. “I love watching, and I’ve said this before, I love watching Caitlin Clark. Like, I love the way that she plays. When she gets hot, she is just, it’s epically awesome to watch. I love Kelsey Mitchell. I love the way that she plays.”

Jackson added that she also loves watching Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings, as well as A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and the Golden State Valkyries.

The Hall of Famer is one of the greatest players in WNBA history. She is a two-time WNBA champion and a three-time league MVP.

Her career was hampered by injuries, but she still established herself as one of the GOATs of the game.

Fever Not Favored to Win WNBA Title This Year

Indiana Fever, Indiana Fever injury report
GettyAliyah Boston #7 talks to Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever on the bench during the second half of the game against the Portland Fire at Moda Center on May 30, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.

The Indiana Fever were not the favorites to win the WNBA championship entering the season. They are still not favored to win it all despite playing their best basketball over the past two months.

According to ESPN, the Fever currently have the fifth-best odds to take home the WNBA title behind the Minnesota Lynx, Golden State Valkyries, Las Vegas Aces and Atlanta Dream.

The Fever will test themselves against the Lynx in the final two games of the regular season. If they win both games, they could set up a potential second-round matchup against Minnesota.

On the other hand, the Fever won the season series against the defending champions Aces. They split the four-game series versus Atlanta, but they lost 1-2 to the Valkyries.

If the Fever end up finishing fifth in the WNBA standings, they could face the Dream in a first-round rematch from last year’s playoffs.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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WNBA Legend Sends Strong Caitlin Clark Message Ahead of Playoffs

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