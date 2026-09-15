WNBA Legend Sends Strong Caitlin Clark Message Ahead of Playoffs

On Friday, the Indiana Fever are back in action after a long break because of the 2026 FIBA World Cup.

The Fever will take on the Toronto Tempo at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in the first of their last four games of the regular season.

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and coach Stephanie White are back with the team after helping Team USA win the gold medal.

WNBA Legend on Caitlin Clark and the Fever

The Fever have already qualified for the playoffs, but they are yet to secure a spot in the top four. They are currently sitting fifth in the WNBA standings at 26-14, with the Atlanta Dream owning the tie-breaker against them.

Caitlin Clark and company will have to win their last four games if they want to have homecourt advantage in the first round of the 2026 WNBA playoffs.

In an appearance on the Bird’s Eye View podcast with Sue Bird, WNBA legend Lauren Jackson shared his take on Clark and the Fever’s chances of winning the title this season.

“I actually want Indiana to win, believe it or not,” Jackson said. “I love watching, and I’ve said this before, I love watching Caitlin Clark. Like, I love the way that she plays. When she gets hot, she is just, it’s epically awesome to watch. I love Kelsey Mitchell. I love the way that she plays.”

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Jackson added that she also loves watching Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings, as well as A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and the Golden State Valkyries.

The Hall of Famer is one of the greatest players in WNBA history. She is a two-time WNBA champion and a three-time league MVP.

Her career was hampered by injuries, but she still established herself as one of the GOATs of the game.

Fever Not Favored to Win WNBA Title This Year

The Indiana Fever were not the favorites to win the WNBA championship entering the season. They are still not favored to win it all despite playing their best basketball over the past two months.

According to ESPN, the Fever currently have the fifth-best odds to take home the WNBA title behind the Minnesota Lynx, Golden State Valkyries, Las Vegas Aces and Atlanta Dream.

The Fever will test themselves against the Lynx in the final two games of the regular season. If they win both games, they could set up a potential second-round matchup against Minnesota.

On the other hand, the Fever won the season series against the defending champions Aces. They split the four-game series versus Atlanta, but they lost 1-2 to the Valkyries.

If the Fever end up finishing fifth in the WNBA standings, they could face the Dream in a first-round rematch from last year’s playoffs.