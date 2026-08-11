Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for New York Liberty Game on Aug. 11

The Indiana Fever are back in action on Thursday, August 11, against the New York Liberty.

The Fever are coming off a 90-86 win over the Chicago Sky at the United Center on Saturday. They snapped a two-game losing streak to improve their record to 20-12, sitting fifth in the WNBA standings.

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Damiris Dantas were on the Fever’s injury report for that game. Clark and Boston went from probable to available, while Dantas has already been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Indiana Fever’s Injury Report vs. Liberty

The Indiana Fever have listed three players on their injury report for tonight’s game against the New York Liberty. Caitlin Clark is listed as probable with a back injury, which isn’t surprising.

Clark has told reporters multiple times over the past two months that she’ll be on the injury report for the rest of the season. The Fever don’t want another issue with the WNBA, so they are complying with the league after getting warned back in May when Clark was ruled out despite not being on the injury report.

The Fever star’s back flared up before a game against the Portland Fire, so she was ruled out before tip-off. She has missed four games already due to the back injury, so it’s still an issue from time-to-time. She’s expected to get cleared and play against the Liberty.

Grace VanSlooten is tagged questionable because of an unspecified illness. VanSlooten has been a healthy scratch in the Fever’s last five games. She will either get upgraded to available or downgraded to out once she gets re-evaluated before tip-off.

Damiris Dantas is listed as out as she begins her recovery from left knee surgery. She suffered a torn meniscus, ruling her out for the rest of the campaign.

Caitlin Clark Avoided Suspension

During the Indiana Fever’s win against the Chicago Sky, Caitlin was called for her eighth technical foul of the season. Referee Genesis Perrymond whistled Clark for a technical for running into her during a play, which was criticized by many on social media.

Even Clark was baffled by the call since Perrymond told her that she ran into her on purpose.

“She said I ran into her,” Clark said, via Yahoo! Sports. “I’ve already watched it on the tape, so we’ll let the league decide, but it wasn’t intentional or anything. So I’m hoping it’s getting rescinded. … I’ll see you on Tuesday.”

The WNBA didn’t take a lot of time to rescind the technical foul, saving Clark from a one-game suspension two hours after Saturday’s game ended.

Nevertheless, there are 12 games remaining on the Fever’s schedule, so the threat of an eighth technical foul and the automatic suspension remains.