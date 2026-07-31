Indiana Fever List 4 Players on Injury Report for Portland Fire Game

The Indiana Fever are back in action on Friday against the Portland Fire as part of a three-game road trip.

The Fever are coming off a 105-95 win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday to start the trip. Caitlin Clark led the way with 32 points, four rebounds and seven assists, while Kelsey Mitchell added 28 points.

Clark was initially listed as probable due to a back injury before getting cleared to play. Damiris Dantas was out for the second straight game because of a left knee injury. But how does the Fever’s injury report look in Portland?

Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report vs. Fire

In their official injury report, the Indiana Fever listed a surprising four players dealing with medical issues. Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Monique Billings are listed as probable, while Damiris Dantas is tagged NWT or Not With Team.

Dantas is out once again due to a left knee injury, and the Fever have not released any updates on her return timeline.

But as for Clark, Boston and Billings, they are likely to get upgraded to available before the 10:00 p.m. EST tip-off.

Clark has been cleared to play in every game she that was listed as probable since the WNBA warned the Fever about their improper injury report against the Portland Fire on May 20. She is dealing with a back injury, and Fever fans should expect her to be on the injury report for the rest of the season.

Boston, on the other hand, has a lower right leg injury. It’s the same leg that she injured during her stint at Unrivaled in February. She has missed three games because of the injury this season.

According to Brian Haenchen of The Indianapolis Star, Boston appeared to have injured his right knee against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. She tripped on Flau’jae Johnson‘s foot, causing her to land on her right knee in the second quarter. She was questionable for the second half, but the Fever ended up resting her for the rest of the game.

Billings is dealing with a left hip injury. It’s unclear when she suffered the injury.

Fever vs. Fire Preview

The Indiana Fever are looking to extend their winning streak to five games when they take on the Portland Fire tonight. The Fever have also won eight of their last 10 games, with Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell on a hot streak.

Clark and Mitchell are averaging 30.3 points and 28.5 points, respectively, in their last four games. They are starting to hit their stride as a duo, making the Fever very dangerous in the second half of the season.

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Meanwhile, the Fire have lost three in a row heading into the matchup. They only have three wins in their last 10 games, but Carla Leite and Megan Gustafson could give Indiana some problem.

Tonight’s game is the third and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Fever won 90-73 on May 20, while the Fire got their revenge 10 days later with a 100-84 win.