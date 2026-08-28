Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Connecticut Sun Game

After four days of rest following a grueling five-game road trip, the Indiana Fever are back in action on Friday.

The Fever will welcome the Connecticut Sun to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the second time this season. It’s also the third and final matchup of the season, as well as the Fever’s final game against the Sun as a Connecticut team.

The Sun are going to relocate to Houston next season, but the Fever are more focused on getting the win before the FIBA World Cup break.

Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report vs. Sun

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Indiana Fever announced their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Connecticut Sun. The Fever listed two players on their report, Caitlin Clark and Damiris Dantas.

Clark has been tagged probable because of a back injury, while Dantas remains out as she recovers from left knee surgery.

Dantas has already been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing a procedure to repair a torn meniscus. She might be back with the team since she’s no longer tagged as “NWT” or “Not With Team.”

On the other hand, Clark is expected to get upgraded to available before tip-off. She has been listed as probable since late May, when the WNBA warned the Fever about misreporting Clark’s status against the Portland Fire.

Clark missed the May 20 matchup despite not being on the injury report. Her back flared out that day, but the Fever never listed her as probable, questionable or doubtful before tip-off.

To avoid any potential penalties from the league, the Fever have been listing Clark as probable ever since. She has missed four games this season because of a back injury, so it’s still a precautionary measure.

Another piece of good news for the Fever is that Aliyah Boston is no longer part of the injury report. She was ruled out in the Fever’s previous game against the Chicago Sky because of a lower right leg injury.

Fever vs. Sun Preview

The Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun have faced each other twice this season before Friday’s game. The Fever won the first two games on June 13 in Connecticut and on July 22 in Indianapolis.

Caitlin Clark scored 25 points in the first game last June as the Fever earned an 85-75 win. Kelsey Mitchell added 19 points, while Olivia Nelson-Ododa had a team-high 12 points off the bench.

On July 22, the Fever trio of Clark, Mitchell and Aliyah Boston combined for 72 points in their 123-88 win. Clark had 27 points and 11 assists, Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points on 56.3% shooting, and Boston finished with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Six Sun players scored in double-digits in that game, with Saniya Rivers scoring 13 points off the bench. Diamond Miller contributed 15 points as a starter.