Sophie Cunningham Sends Classy Message After Getting Booed in Toronto

On Tuesday night, the Indiana Fever visited the Toronto Tempo at the Scotiabank Arena for the first time ever.

It was part of the Fever’s current five-game road trip, which began on Sunday against the Atlanta Dream. Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the way for the visitors, taking a 101-95 win.

Sophie Cunningham scored 12 points off the bench, but she was booed by the Tempo crowd every time she touched the ball. Cunningham became a divisive figure in the WNBA recently, mainly due to her stance about transgender women in women’s sports.

Sophie Cunningham Sends Message to Toronto Tempo Fans

Speaking on her postgame media availability, Sophie Cunningham addressed the boos from the Toronto Tempo fans. Cunningham didn’t take it personally and delivered a classy message to the city and its fanbase.

“Shout-out to the Tempo crowd in the city,” Cunningham said. “I think we’ve had so much fun. It’s my first time being in Canada. It’s a lot of our first times being in Canada, but the crowd was absolutely amazing. I think that’s what sports is all about.”

The Fever star added, “You’re going to get boos, you’re going to get cheers. But just the fact that they’re so passionate, they’re loud and they’re putting on for the city, I think it’s amazing. So, shout-out to you guys for coming out and supporting.”

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It wasn’t the first time Cunningham was booed during a road game since her remarks about transgender women in women’s sports. She has also received support, though players have been urged to focus on basketball and help the league grow as a whole unit.

Her name was in the headlines again over the past few days after a WNBA subreddit banned her name, though the moderators later clarified that only non-basketball topics about her are unacceptable.

Cunningham’s fans were also made to cover an XX-XY Athletics-branded shirt during their game against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.

The WNBA responded to both incidents by disassociating with the subreddit and saying that the fans should have never been made to cover their shirts, as reported by USA Today’s Meghan L. Hall.

What’s Next for Indiana?

The Indiana Fever are back in action on Thursday against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas. They then have back-to-back games over the weekend against the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky.

The Fever then get a five-day break before welcoming the Connecticut Sun to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 28. It’s the final game before another long break to make way for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Germany from September 4 to 13.

The regular season resumes on September 17, with the playoffs scheduled to begin on September 27.