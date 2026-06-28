Sophie Cunningham Drops Another DeWanna Bonner Message Amid Viral Pointing Meme

It has been a few days since Sophie Cunningham went viral on social media due to her altercation with DeWanna Bonner during a game.

Cunningham became a meme after fans loved her “pointing” incident with Bonner in the Indiana Fever‘s game against the Phoenix Mercury last Monday.

While Alyssa Thomas‘ suspension from putting her fist on Caitlin Clark’s throat has been the main headliner since Wednesday, Cunningham’s hilarious meme gave Fever fans something to smile about.

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Sophie Cunningham Explains Meme, Drops DeWanna Bonner Message

Speaking on a recent episode of her Show Me Something podcast, Sophie Cunningham discussed the viral pointing meme that has taken over platforms like Facebook and X.

Cunningham explained that it was just a way to get the referees’ attention during the initial altercation between DeWanna Bonner and Caitlin Clark in Monday’s game. She felt that Clark getting a technical foul was unfair since Bonner deserved to be called for one as well.

“(Bonner) is the one that did something extra, and then Caitlin got the tech,” Cunningham said, via Grant Young of Sports Illustrated. “So I walked out there, and I was literally talking to the ref. … I was like, ‘Now, Caitlin got one, but why didn’t (Bonner) get one?”

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Cunningham added that Bonner thought she was pointing at her, which further triggered her 22-second viral pointing meme. She also admitted that it was stupid in the first place, but she liked how it led to her former Mercury and Fever teammate getting upset.

“That is the stupidest thing I’ve ever done,” Cunningham said. “I’m telling you, everyone’s like, ‘That is so dumb.’ I think it was so dumb. But it was pissing her off, and I couldn’t help myself. I could not. She was losing her s**t, and all I was doing was literally pointing.”

Tensions from Monday’s game spilled in their next game two days later, which eventually led to Alyssa Thomas’ actions against Caitlin Clark.

Sophie Cunningham Calls Out WNBA

Due to what happened to Caitlin Clark, Alyssa Thomas was given a one-game suspension after her initial non-call was upgraded to a Flagrant Foul 2 penalty by the WNBA.

Naturally, the Phoenix Mercury called out the WNBA for suspending Thomas and defended her from criticism.

On the other hand, Sophie Cunningham is unhappy with the WNBA and the way they have officiated Caitlin Clark throughout her career in the league.

“Unfortunately, this type of s**t happens every single game to (Clark), and the league and the refs do absolutely nothing about it,” Cunningham said, via CBS Sports’ Jack Maloney. “You see the videos of literally kneeing and cheap-shotting (Clark) in the throat. If (Thomas) did that to any of our teammates, we’d be pissed. But they are definitely targeting (Clark), and the league and the refs do nothing to protect her.”

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Ever since Clark entered the WNBA, there have been several incidents of players being physical with her.

As for Thomas, she has had previous incidents with players like Napheesa Collier, Angel Reese and Candace Parker.