How to Watch Toronto Tempo vs Golden State Valkyries on July 8? Details and More

The Toronto Tempo continue their 10-game homestand on Wednesday against the Golden State Valkyries. It’s the first-ever matchup between the two young WNBA franchises.

The Tempo are coming off an 89-76 loss to the Dallas Wings on July 5. They have lost two in a row and are just 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries are looking to extend their winning streak to six games. They are in the middle of a five-game road trip and have won the first two against the Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics.

How to Watch Toronto Tempo vs. Golden State Valkyries on July 8?

The game between the Toronto Tempo and Golden State Valkyries will be televised on local channels The Sports Network and CTV Television Network in Toronto and KMAX 31 and KPIX+ in the San Francisco Bay Area.

It will be held at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Tip-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will also be streamed live on Fubo TV and WNBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions.

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Tempo This Season

The Toronto Tempo have homecourt advantage for tonight’s game, but they don’t have any momentum. They are coming off back-to-back losses to the Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings.

Six players scored in double figures in their 89-80 defeat against the Mercury last June 27. The game was pretty close in the first three quarters before Phoenix outscored Toronto 24-14 in the final period.

Nyara Sabally had 14 points and four rebounds, while Tima Pouye scored 13 points off the bench.

The Tempo then welcomed Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings at home on July 5. They were down big in the first quarter before falling short in their comeback attempt and ultimately losing by 13 points.

Marina Mabrey returned from her injury to lead the Tempo in scoring with 19 points. They enter tonight’s game with a 9-11 record and sitting ninth in the WNBA standings.

Valkyries This Season

The Golden State Valkyries have been on a roll since June 24. They have won five in a row, beating the Atlanta Dream three times, the New York Liberty and then the Washington Mystics.

Gabby Williams has been leading the Valkyries this season. She was named an All-Star starter for her efforts during her debut campaign in Golden State. She’s averaging 13.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals in their current winning streak.

Veronica Burton has also played well for the Valkyries, averaging 12.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season.

It has been a total team effort, with the Valkyries getting contributions from Janelle Salaun, Kiah Stokes, Cecilia Zandalasini, Kayla Thornton and Kaila Charles.

The Valkyries are currently third in the league with a 15-7 record. They are half a game behind first place and could leap over the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces with a win tonight.