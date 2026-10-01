How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Game 3? All You Need to Know

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever will battle it out in a do-or-die Game 3 at the Michelob Ultra Arena.

The winner of the Fever vs. Aces series will move to the WNBA semifinals and face either the Golden State Valkyries or Dallas Wings.

The Fever staved off elimination in Game 2 at home with a 99-89 win, forcing the winner-take-all game in Las Vegas.

How to Watch Fever vs. Aces Game 3?

Tonight’s Game 3 between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces will be held at the Michelob Ultra Arena. The game will be nationally televised on the USA Network and CNBC.

Fans can also watch the game via live stream on subscription-based platforms, such as DIRECTV, FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass.

The League Pass option is for viewers outside the United States and Canada.

Game 3 is scheduled for a 9:00 p.m. tip-off.

Fever vs. Aces Preview

The Indiana Fever suffered a 102-85 loss in Game 1. They struggled shooting the ball, but they also couldn’t slow down A’ja Wilson.

The reigning four-time MVP dropped 38 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks on 15-for-19 shooting.

Caitlin Clark had a double-double, but she was 6-for-17. Kelsey Mitchell was 4-for-16, while Aliyah Boston did her best with 18 points and eight rebounds.

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In Game 2 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Fever were able to limit Wilson to 22 points. Jackie Young had 31 points, but it was Indiana’s defense on the rest of the team that helped earn a 99-89 victory.

Clark, Mitchell and Boston combined for 75 points to keep the Fever’s season alive.

They now head to Las Vegas in hopes of dethroning the Aces.

While the Fever didn’t bring their A-game in Game 1, they won two games in Las Vegas during the regular season.

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When is Game 1 of WNBA Semifinals?

Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals featuring the winner of the series is scheduled for October 4.

If the Las Vegas Aces win Game 3, they will be on the road for Game 1 against the Golden State Valkyries or at home against the Dallas Wings.

If the Indiana Fever prevail on Thursday, they will visit the Valkyries for Game 1 or host the Wings at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The other semifinal matchup is the Atlanta Dream taking on the New York Liberty. The Dream swept the Washington Mystics, while the Liberty became the first No. 8 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in WNBA history.

It was a shocking upset by the Liberty since the Minnesota Lynx had the best record in the WNBA for the majority of the season.