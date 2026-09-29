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How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Game 2? All You Need to Know

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Fever vs Aces, Fever vs Aces Game 2
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 27: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever is guarded by Stephanie Talbot #7 of the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter of Game One of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs first round at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 27, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Indiana Fever welcome the Las Vegas Aces to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It’s Game 2 of the Fever vs. Aces first-round matchup, with the hosts looking to keep their season alive and send the series back to Las Vegas for Game 3.

The Fever had no answer for A’ja Wilson in Game 1, while Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell struggled with their shots in their 102-85 defeat.

How to Watch Fever vs. Aces Game 2?

Fever vs Aces
GettyAliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever is guarded by A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces in the second quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on July 12, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Fever defeated the Aces 109-75.

Tuesday’s Game 2 between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off. It will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The game will stream live on Amazon Prime Video. It’s also available on other platforms like FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass, depending on location outside the United States and Canada.

What’s at Stake for the Fever?

The Indiana Fever need to win Game 2 to save their season.

A loss would end a rather disappointing campaign that started with a lot of title hopes, especially with Caitlin Clark being healthy again and Kelsey Mitchell’s breakout season.

Online chatter about the future of coach Stephanie White will likely grow louder if the Fever get swept in the first round of the 2026 WNBA playoffs.

There will also be more questions about the future of Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham, who are both going to unrestricted free agents.

Clark is also due for a rookie-scale max extension under the WNBA’s Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract provision.

What’s at Stake for the Aces?

The Las Vegas Aces looked like the defending WNBA champions in Game 1.

A’ja Wilson’s 38 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks proved that she’s still the MVP and the best player in the world.

If the Aces can get the win tonight, they will get plenty of rest for the next series. They will face the winner of the Golden State ValkyriesDallas Wings matchup.

But if the Aces lose, they return to Las Vegas in a do-or-die Game 3 on Thursday.

The pressure would shift toward them in this scenario, but they are used to it by now.

Fever vs. Aces Injury Reports

Fever vs Aces
GettyChelsea Gray #12 of the Las Vegas Aces drives against Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever in the second quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on July 12, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Fever defeated the Aces 109-75.

According to their official injury report, the Indiana Fever have four players on their injury report.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are probable, while Damiris Dantas and Tyasha Harris are ruled out.

Clark continues to deal with a back injury, while Boston is nursing a lower right leg issue. They are both expected to get upgraded to available before tip-off.

Dantas and Harris are both out for the season, regardless if the Fever advance to the next round.

On the other hand, the Las Vegas Aces are still without NaLyssa Smith, Dana Evans and Janiah Barker.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Game 2? All You Need to Know

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