How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Game 2? All You Need to Know

On Tuesday, the Indiana Fever welcome the Las Vegas Aces to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It’s Game 2 of the Fever vs. Aces first-round matchup, with the hosts looking to keep their season alive and send the series back to Las Vegas for Game 3.

The Fever had no answer for A’ja Wilson in Game 1, while Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell struggled with their shots in their 102-85 defeat.

How to Watch Fever vs. Aces Game 2?

Tuesday’s Game 2 between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off. It will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The game will stream live on Amazon Prime Video. It’s also available on other platforms like FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass, depending on location outside the United States and Canada.

What’s at Stake for the Fever?

The Indiana Fever need to win Game 2 to save their season.

A loss would end a rather disappointing campaign that started with a lot of title hopes, especially with Caitlin Clark being healthy again and Kelsey Mitchell’s breakout season.

Online chatter about the future of coach Stephanie White will likely grow louder if the Fever get swept in the first round of the 2026 WNBA playoffs.

There will also be more questions about the future of Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham, who are both going to unrestricted free agents.

Clark is also due for a rookie-scale max extension under the WNBA’s Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract provision.

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What’s at Stake for the Aces?

The Las Vegas Aces looked like the defending WNBA champions in Game 1.

A’ja Wilson’s 38 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks proved that she’s still the MVP and the best player in the world.

If the Aces can get the win tonight, they will get plenty of rest for the next series. They will face the winner of the Golden State Valkyries–Dallas Wings matchup.

But if the Aces lose, they return to Las Vegas in a do-or-die Game 3 on Thursday.

The pressure would shift toward them in this scenario, but they are used to it by now.

Fever vs. Aces Injury Reports

According to their official injury report, the Indiana Fever have four players on their injury report.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are probable, while Damiris Dantas and Tyasha Harris are ruled out.

Clark continues to deal with a back injury, while Boston is nursing a lower right leg issue. They are both expected to get upgraded to available before tip-off.

Dantas and Harris are both out for the season, regardless if the Fever advance to the next round.

On the other hand, the Las Vegas Aces are still without NaLyssa Smith, Dana Evans and Janiah Barker.