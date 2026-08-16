How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream on Aug. 16? All You Need to Know

There are three WNBA games scheduled for Sunday, including a highly anticipated matchup between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream.

It’s the fourth and final Fever vs. Dream game of the regular season. They could potentially face each other in the playoffs, especially with how tight the race is for a top-four spot.

Atlanta has won two of the first three games on June 18 and 20, while Indiana got the victory earlier that month on June 4. The Fever will look to tie the season series and get some cushion in the WNBA standings.

How to Watch Fever vs. Dream Game on August 16?

Sunday’s game between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream will be nationally televised on ESPN. It’s set to be held at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EST.

Fans can also watch the game via live stream on Disney+, Fubo TV and WNBA League Pass, which are all paid subscriptions.

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Fever vs. Dream Preview

The Indiana Fever are on a three-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s matchup in Georgia. They are coming off a 98-87 win against the Dallas Wings, improving to a record of 22-12. They are currently fourth in the WNBA standings and have won eight of their last 10 games.

Caitlin Clark is averaging a near double-double during that span, putting up 26.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.4 steals on 50.6% shooting from the field and 42.5% from 3-point range.

Kelsey Mitchell has also been equally unstoppable, averaging 28.3 points on 54.7% shooting. Aliyah Boston, on the other hand, is averaging 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals in her last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream are also on a roll, with a two-game winning streak and winners of eight of their last 10. They are behind the Fever in the standings, but a win on Sunday gives them a top-four spot.

They would also hold the tie-breaker against the Fever, which is important for the postseason seedings.

Four players average double-digit scoring for the Dream, led by Allisha Gray‘s 19.2 points per game. Rhyne Howard is a close second at 17.8 ppg, while Angel Reese is averaging a double-double of 15.6 points and 12.0 rebounds in her first season in Atlanta.

Fever vs. Dream This Season

The Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream have faced each other three times this season already. Here are all the results of those three matchups:

June 4: Fever def. Dream 83-71 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Kelsey Mitchell scores 25 points on 11-for-15 shooting.

June 18: Dream def. Fever 108-101 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Angel Reese records 21 points and 11 rebounds.

June 20: Dream def. Fever 113-96 at the Gateway Center Arena. Rhyne Howard torches Indiana with 24 points.

The Fever and Dream were also matched up in last year’s WNBA playoffs. The Fever won the first-round series 2-1 despite not having homecourt advantage and without Caitlin Clark.