How to Watch Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty on Aug. 11? All You Need to Know

There are only three WNBA games scheduled on Tuesday, August 11. One of those games will be the Indiana Fever taking on the New York Liberty at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It’s the third Fever vs. Liberty matchup of the season, with the two teams splitting the first two meetings on June 6 in Brooklyn and on July 18 in Indianapolis.

The Liberty outlasted the Fever 83-75 in their first matchup, pulling away in the fourth quarter. The Fever got one back in dominating fashion, beating the Liberty 108-88.

How to Watch Fever vs. Liberty on August 11?

Tonight’s game between the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty will be nationally televised on ESPN. It will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Fans can also watch the game via livestream on YouTube TV, DIRECTV, ESPN App, Fubo TV and WNBA League Pass, which are all paid subscriptions.

Fever vs. Liberty Preview

The Indiana Fever got back to the win column and snapped their two-game losing streak after beating the Chicago Sky 90-86 on Saturday. The Fever remain one of the best teams in the WNBA at 20-12, sitting fifth in the standings.

They are 11-6 at home, though they have won seven of their last 10 games heading into tonight’s matchup. It’s an important game for both teams since a tie-breaker could be on the line, especially with how close teams are currently.

There are only 1.5 games separating the fourth-seeded Atlanta Dream and the current eighth-seed Dallas Wings.

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On the other hand, the New York Liberty are starting to gain momentum and have climbed to seventh in the standings at 20-13. They have also won seven of their last 10 games and are on a four-game winning streak.

The Liberty are coming off a statement 111-71 win against the defending WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces, in their previous game. They can overtake the Fever in the standings if they win tonight.

Fever vs. Liberty This Season

The Indiana Fever and New York Liberty have split the first two games of the season. The Liberty outscored the Fever 29-18 in the fourth quarter of their first matchup on June 6.

Breanna Stewart didn’t have the best shooting night, but she was able to force her way to the free-throw line. Stewart finished with 30 points, scoring 18 at the charity stripe. Satou Sabally scored 13 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, Kelsey Mitchell had a team-high 21 points for the Fever. Caitlin Clark struggled with his shot, finishing with just 10 points. She added seven rebounds and nine assists.

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On July 18, the Fever used an offensive barrage in the third quarter, outscoring the Liberty 30-12. Mitchell was unstoppable, scoring 33 points on 14 shots in the Fever’s 108-88 win.

Caitlin Clark had 17 points and seven assists, while Aliyah Boston added 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Breanna Stewart shot the ball better, finishing with 26 points, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the blowout.