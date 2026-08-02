How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx on August 2? All You Need to Know

There are four WNBA games on Sunday, including the heavyweight matchup between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center.

It’s the first Fever vs. Lynx game of the season, a meeting between two of the hottest teams in the league. The Fever enter the game on a five-game winning streak, while the Lynx have won nine in a row.

The Fever are also at the end of a three-game road trip, while the Lynx begin a four-game homestand. Something’s got to give in this highly anticipated matchup in Minneapolis.

How to Watch Fever vs. Lynx on August 2?

Today’s game between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx will be televised nationally on ABC. It will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with tip-off scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST.

It’s also available via livestream on Fubo TV and WNBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions.

Fever vs. Lynx Preview

The Indiana Fever are looking to extend their winning streak to six and snap the Minnesota Lynx’s nine-game winning run. The Fever have scored at least 100 points during their current streak and own the best offense in the WNBA at 96.4 points per game.

However, the Fever’s defense allows the fourth-most points in the league. They could be in trouble against a Lynx team that has the second-best offense and defense. They have played better than what many analysts predicted to start the season.

The Lynx still put together a really good roster despite losing multiple key players in free agency, as well as Napheesa Collier due to her recovery from offseason double-ankle surgery.

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Olivia Miles has been one of the best players in the league as a rookie, while Kayla McBride proved why she remains one of the most underrated stars. Natasha Howard, who played for the Fever last season, is having an All-Star campaign in her Year 13.

On the other hand, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell are on a scoring tear during their winning streak. Clark is averaging 29.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 block on 55.9% shooting from the field, 48.7% from 3-point range and 91.2% from the free-throw line.

Mitchell is not far behind in terms of scoring, averaging 28.0 points on 53.2% shooting from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc.

Fever vs. Lynx Last Season

The Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx faced each other four times last season, three in the regular season and once at the 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Final.

Here are the results of their four matchups:

July 1, 2025: Fever def. Lynx 74-59 at the Target Center to win the 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

August 22, 2025: Lynx def. Fever 95-90 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

August 24, 2025: Lynx def. Fever 97-84 at the Target Center.

September 9, 2025: Fever def. Lynx 83-72 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

They are scheduled to face two more times later this season in a home-and-away series on September 22 in Indianapolis and on September 24 in Minneapolis.