How to Watch New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx Game 2? All You Need to Know

The New York Liberty host the Minnesota Lynx at the Barclays Center on Tuesday for Game 2 of their first-round series in the 2026 WNBA playoffs.

The Liberty are looking to sweep the Lynx and advance to the semifinals as the No. 8 seed. They shocked the top-seeded Lynx in Game 1 with a 91-75 win, led by Breanna Stewart‘s 34 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

On the other hand, the Lynx will try to force a Game 3 with a win tonight. Olivia Miles found out the difference between the regular season and the playoffs, especially with how the Liberty focused on her defensively.

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How to Watch Liberty vs. Lynx Game 2?

Tuesday’s Game 2 between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It’s scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. tip-off.

The game will be televised live on ABC. It’s also available via live stream on Fubo TV, USA Network and the WNBA League Pass, which are paid subscription-based platforms.

What’s at Stake for the Liberty?

The New York Liberty are not just looking to advance to the WNBA semifinals. They could make history as the first No. 8 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in history of the WNBA playoffs.

The Liberty are in a perfect position to put their tough regular season behind with a burst of momentum for a postseason run.

Breanna Stewart looked like the MVP in Game 1. She would need to do it again if the Liberty want to prevent a tougher Game 3 on Thursday back at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones locked in new contracts for the next two seasons. It means the Liberty don’t have to start a rebuild and rather focus on building another contender.

What’s at Stake for the Lynx?

The Minnesota Lynx are looking to avoid another disappointing exit from the WNBA playoffs. They were the top seed last season, but they lost to the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals.

The Lynx were the top seed once again this season, but they might not get out of the first round. They will have to force a Game 3 in order to salvage the campaign led by newly crowned WNBA Rookie of the Year Olivia Miles.

It’s the perfect time for Miles to step up, though she has been the focus of the New York Liberty’s defense.

Napheesa Collier is having a down campaign as she continues to get her rhythm back after a double ankle surgery in the offseason.

Collier will also be an unrestricted free agent, so the Lynx will likely give her and the roster a hard look if they suffer the biggest upset loss in WNBA history.