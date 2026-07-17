Seattle Storm Injury Report for Indiana Fever Game Revealed

The Seattle Storm are looking to snap a three-game losing streak on Friday against the Indiana Fever. They have the current worst record in the WNBA at 6-20.

The Storm are also trying to end their five-game road trip on a high note. They began the trip with a win over the Los Angeles Sparks, but they have lost three in a row to the Atlanta Dream, Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky.

It appears to be a season to develop the Storm’s young prospects, such as Dominique Malonga, Flau’jae Johnson and Awa Fam.

Seattle Storm Injury Report for Fever Game

According to RotoWire, the Seattle Storm have two players currently listed on their injury report for Friday’s game versus the Indiana Fever.

Ezi Magbegor remains out after suffering a facial fracture on July 12 against the Washington Mystics. She is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks, as per Percy Allen of the Seattle Times.

It’s an unfortunate injury for Magbegor, who missed the first 20 games of the season because of a foot injury. She has only played in four games before suffering another setback, though it’s a new injury.

With Magbegor out, coach Sonia Raman will likely give more minutes to Dominique Malonga and Stefanie Dolson. Malonga is already the starter for the Storm, while Dolson has been limited off the bench.

On the other hand, Taina Mair is also listed as out due to coach’s decision. Mair is signed to a player developmental deal, so her appearances for the Storm are going to be limited.

Mair was drafted in the first round by the Storm, but she only signed a developmental contract. She played college basketball at Boston College and Duke.

Storm vs. Fever Preview

Tonight’s game between the Seattle Storm and Indiana Fever are their second matchup of the season. The Storm already visited the Fever at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 17. They came up short, losing 89-78.

The Storm were down big early in the first quarter before trying to make a comeback in the final period. Natisha Hiedeman had 19 points, two rebounds and two assists, while Flau’jae Johnson finished with 14 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

Jade Melbourne contributed 12 points and three assists, while Zia Cooke added 13 points and four assists off the bench. They will likely face a depleted Fever team that has listed Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston on their injury report.

However, Boston is the most likely to sit out since they are playing the first game of a back-to-back. The last time the Fever had back-to-back games, Clark and Boston alternated as a precautionary measure.