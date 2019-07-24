Juventus vs Inter Milan Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Juventus and Inter Milan will meet in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday for a Derby d’Italia at China’s Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre.

In the US, the match begins Wednesday morning at 5:30 a.m. ET.

You can watch a live stream of Juventus vs Inter Milan on ESPN+.

Juventus vs Inter Preview

If Juventus are to repeat as Serie A champions in 2019-20, they’ll have to do so without manager Massimiliano Allegri, who announced his departure from the squad in May.

A month later, the team hired Maurizio Sarri, who last year led Chelsea to the Europa League title and third place in the Premier League.

“We are working very hard to create our own game identity and we will try to win with this identity,” the 60-year-old Italian said, according to ESPN. “In Italy, we are well aware that we are the ones with the highest chance, because we are the strongest team. But in Europe, it is another story and we are working on becoming stronger.

“The teams we are competing against are also trying harder to get better, so we have to work to try to close the gap.”

Sarri also revealed his intentions for star forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the coach’s 4-3-3 system.

“I will try Cristiano first on the left side but he can play anywhere because he is such an experienced player and has won so much,” Sarri said, per ESPN.

“In future, I might move him to other attacking positions, I really don’t mind.”

Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuaín scored in Inter’s ICC opener, a 3-2 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Singapore’s National Stadium on Sunday.

Inter Milan are also under new management — a day after sacking head coach Luciano Spalletti in May, they re-hired Antonio Conte, who helmed the team from 2011-14 before he left to lead Italy’s national team.

Conte’s side also dropped their ICC opener, succumbing to Manchester United 1-0 on Saturday in Singapore.

“As regards the positive aspects, I saw commitment from all the players,” Conte said, according to Inter’s official website. “This is important at a time which isn’t easy following a period where we’ve held intense training sessions.

“That being said, plenty of improvement is required when it comes to ball possession and pressing, but these are things that are difficult to implement after just a few days. We’ve got an important basis to build from: this consists of the players’ positive spirit and their desire to do well. We need to work on everything, there’s not a lot of time to recover from this game. We need to not only play matches but also train in order to improve and understand situations during games.”

History of the Derby d’Italia

Juventus and Inter first met on November 14, 1909, the first of 235 official editions of the Italian classic. Juventus have 106 wins in those matches; Inter have 71.