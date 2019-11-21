How to Stream ‘Meet the Robinsons’: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Meet the Robinsons Now

Lewis is an orphan-inventor who wants nothing more than to find the mother who abandoned him. But when he meets a time-traveling “time cop,” he embarks on an epic adventure to save the future and discovers what family really is. Meet the Robinsons (2007), directed by Stephen Anderson, is one of the first films to be released by Disney after its acquisition of Pixar and chief creative officer John Lasseter. With a cast featuring the voices of Angela Bassett, Jordan Fry, Tom Selleck and others, this animated futuristic fantasy film pairs quality animation with a powerful story that reminds viewers the future depends on what we choose today. Watch Meet the Robinsons online to join this quirky family on an action-packed adventure, and read on in this Meet the Robinsons streaming guide to learn more about the cast, the mixed reviews from critics and more.

Here’s how to stream Meet the Robinsons right now:

How to Stream ‘Meet the Robinsons’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Meet The Robinsons is one of the most underrated animated movies of all-time, and it will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Meet the Robinsons and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Meet the Robinsons” 5. Tap on Meet the Robinsons 6. Tap the Play Button 7. Enjoy!

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

‘Meet the Robinsons’: Overview

Release Date: March 30, 2007

Creators: Executive Producers William Joyce, John Lasseter and Clark Spencer; Producers Bill Borden and Dorothy McKim; Writers Jon Bernstein, Michelle Spitz, Don Hall, Nathan Greno, Aurian Redson, Joseph Mateo and Stephen Anderson

Director: Stephen Anderson

Starring: Angela Bassett, Daniel Hansen, Jordan Fry, Matthew Josten

Rating: G

Synopsis: Lewis is an orphan-inventor who wants nothing more than to find the mother who abandoned him. When he encounters a “time cop” from the future, he gets sucked into an adventure that reminds us all that the future depends on what we choose in the present.

How Long Is ‘Meet the Robinsons’?

Meet the Robinsons is a 95-minute animated futuristic family adventure.

‘Meet the Robinsons’ Plot

Young Lewis is an orphan and an inventor bent on finding the mother who left him twelve years ago. On his way to the school science fair with his latest invention, a machine to scan his memory and help him locate his mom, Lewis meets Wilbur Robinson, a boy who claims to be a “time cop” from the future.

Wilbur says he’s trying to get back a time machine that a man with a robotic bowler hat stole. At the science fair, Lewis tries to demonstrate his scanner, but, unbeknownst to him, it has been sabotaged by Bowler Hat Guy and fails, wreaking havoc at the science fair. Wilbur finds Lewis later at the orphanage and asks him to repair the scanner, but Lewis won’t do it without proof Wilbur is from the future.

The pair head to 2037, where they crash the time machine. Wilbur wants Lewis to repair it, and Lewis agrees—but only on the condition that Wilbur will take him back to the past to see his mother. Wilbur agrees and hides Lewis in his garage, but Lewis quickly gets out and meets Wilbur’s grandfather, But, and the rest of the quirky, futuristic Robinson family—except Cornelius, Wilbur’s father, also an inventor, who is away.

Meanwhile, Bowler Hat Guy has followed the pair and tries to kidnap Lewis, but the Robinsons fend him off. They offer to adopt Lewis but renege when they learn he’s from the past. Lewis runs off upset when he learns Wilbur wasn’t really planning to take him back to see his mom.

Along the way, Lewis is lured by Bowler Hat Guy and discovers that Cornelius Robinson is actually his future self, and Wilbur is his son. He also learns that Bowler Hat Guy is Michael “Goob” Yagoobian, his former roommate at the orphanage—who blames Lewis for causing him to lose an important Little League game for his team and then become so bitter he never gets adopted.

Goob has teamed up with Doris, one of Lewis’s failed inventions, to steal his memory scanner and take credit for it. As they take off with the scanner, the future changes to a world in which Doris’s clones have taken over and enslaved humanity. Lewis repairs the time machine and ultimately defeats Doris, restoring the Utopian future.

When Cornelius returns from his travels, he meets his younger self, Lewis, and shows hims around his lab, saying the memory scanner is the invention of which he is most proud. He reminds Lewis that the future is determined by the choices we make in the present. Wilbur then makes good on his promise to take Lewis to the moment he was left at the orphanage, but instead of trying to stop his mother from leaving him, Lewis chooses his future with the Robinsons.

Lewis returns to his own time, where he helps Goob make the big catch that saves the Little League game—and stops him from becoming Bowler Hat Guy— before successfully demonstrating his memory scanner at the science fair on judge Dr. Lucille Krunkelhorn. During the demonstration, he asks about her wedding and learns that Lucille is his adoptive mother, married to Grandpa Bud.

They move to an observatory where he can continue working on his inventions—the future home of the Robinsons. As Lewis drives away with Bud and Lucille, he looks back to see Goob being adopted, too.

‘Meet the Robinsons’ Cast

Meet the Robinsons didn’t feature many big-name actors, but the fun and quirky characters are beloved nonetheless. Here are a few of the main players.

Jordan Fry as Lewis

Lewis is a 12-year-old aspiring inventor and an orphan who wants nothing more than to find the mother who abandoned him. Fry is best known for playing Mike Teavee in Tim Burton’s 2005 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Wesley Singerman as Wilbur Robinson

Wilbur Robinson is the son of Cornelius Robinson—the future version of Lewis—who comes to 2007 and ends up bringing Lewis into the future. Singerman voiced Charlie Brown in a number of early 2000s television movies and is best known for his last role as the voice of Wilbur Robinson.

Stephen Anderson as Bowler Hat Guy and Grandpa Bud

Bowler Hat Guy is Lewis’s antagonist who comes from the future to steal Lewis’s memory scanner invention and change the course of the world. Grandpa Bud is Lewis’s adoptive father, patriarch of the Robinson family. Anderson not only directed the film but voiced these roles and more. He is also known as an animator on several Disney movies and for other directing credits.

Angela Bassett as Mildred

Mildred is the orphanage director who took Lewis in as a baby. Bassett’s career spans more than 40 years and includes roles in the popular television series BoJack Horseman (2015-2018) and American Horror Story (2013-2018) and as Ramonda in the film Black Panther (2018).

‘Meet the Robinsons’ Songs and Soundtrack

The Meet the Robinsons soundtrack album was released just before the movie in March 2007. Scored by Danny Elfman, the soundtrack also featured music by the Jonas Brothers, Rufus Wainwright, Rob Thomas and They Might Be Giants. “Little Wonders,” recorded by Rob Thomas, reached number five on the Billboard charts.

‘Meet the Robinsons’ at the Box Office

Meet the Robinsons opened in theaters in March 2007 and went on to earn $97.8 million domestically, ranking at 92 on the list of all-time domestic box office earnings for animated movies. It brought in another $72.7 million internationally and $80 million in DVD sales.

‘Meet the Robinsons’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Many viewers appreciated the quality of the animation, the depth and intelligence of the story, and the fun characters. The New York Post named Meet the Robinsons the 10th best movie of 2007. One Australian reviewer called the movie a fitting tribute to Walt Disney and his passion for fantasy on screen. Other critics weren’t so kind; the New York Times called it “surely one of the worst theatrically released animated features issued under the Disney label in quite some time.”

Where ‘Meet the Robinsons’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Meet the Robinsons was in production during a time of transition for Disney, which had just acquired Pixar and named John Lasseter chief creative officer. The movie was set to be released in 2006 but was pushed back when Lasseter insisted on reworking more than half of the movie, making the villain scarier and changing the ending, among other things. The film was the 47th animated feature film by Disney and was released in both standard and 3-D versions in theaters.

‘Meet the Robinsons’ Trailer

VideoVideo related to how to stream ‘meet the robinsons’: your family viewing guide 2019-11-21T13:01:09-05:00

Stream Meet the Robinsons Now

‘Meet the Robinsons’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Meet the Robinsons is a futuristic family adventure with quirky characters, clever plot twists, and a few fun bits of trivia along the way. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Lewis Was Actually Voiced by Two Different Actors

Daniel Hansen originally voiced the role, but parts of the movie were rewritten and needed to be rerecorded. By this time, Hansen’s voice had changed and wasn’t suitable for a 12-year-old character, so Jordan Fry was brought in to record the needed lines.

2. You Might Recognize the Voice of Cornelius

He’s a big actor in a small part: Tom Selleck. A beloved actor since the late 1960s, Selleck became famous for playing television detective Magnum, P.I. from 1980 to 1988 and more recently for his role as Frank Reagan in the television series Blue Bloods (2010-2019).

3. The Soundtrack Features a Remake of a Disney Theme Park Ride Song Performed by They Might Be Giants

Have you ever ridden the Carousel of Progress in Tomorrowland at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Florida? If so, you’ll recognize They Might Be Giants’ contribution to the Meet the Robinsons soundtrack: their own performance of “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow.” The movie also includes numerous clever references to Disney theme parks.

4. The Film Ends With an Inspirational Quote From Walt Disney Himself

“Around here, however, we don’t look backward for very long. We keep moving forward, opening up new doors and doing new things, because we’re curious…and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.”

5. John Lasseter Canceled the Sequel

A direct-to-video sequel, Meet the Robinsons 2: First Date was planned. But when John Lasseter took over the reins as Walt Disney Animation Studios’ chief creative officer, he nixed all planned sequels, including those for Chicken Little (2005) and The Aristocats (1970).

Stream Meet the Robinsons Now