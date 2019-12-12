The Mandalorian Stream: How to Watch Season 1 Episode 6 Online

There are only a few episodes left of Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian, so be prepared to go without Baby Yoda for several months. Directed by Rick Famuyiwa, this episode will be available on December 13 at 12:01 AM PT/3:01 AM ET. It will not release at midnight for the East Coast, so consider just watching the episode in the morning instead of staying up all night. You can stream Disney Plus on multiple platforms including C, PS4, Xbox One, Roku, and Fire TV. Additionally, any iOS/Android device on this list can download the Disney Plus application.

For the unfamiliar, The Mandalorian is set after the events of Return of the Jedi during the collapse of the Empire. The show follows a lone bounty hunter who becomes a target after refusing to kill a high priority target. Starring Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian’s first season will run eight episodes.

Where to Stream The Mandalorian If you want to stream The Mandalorian, your only option is going to be Disney Plus. At the time of writing this, this series is not available to stream or purchase on any other platform. This includes Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and VUDU, so if you want to sign-up for Disney's service. That being said, we do suspect that there will be a physical release of the show. These typically happen a couple months after a season ends, allowing those who aren't signed up for the streaming service to watch the show. However, if you cannot wait and want to try The Mandalorian, Disney offers a free seven-day trial. This lets you access the service and watch the first episode of The Mandalorian. For those wanting to purchase the service, it costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 for the entire year. The Mandalorian Overview Release Date: November 12, 2019

Creator: Jon Favreau, Lucasfilm Ltd, Fairview Entertainment

Directors: Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito

Rating: N/A

Episode Number: 8 The Mandalorian Season 1 Schedule Here’s the complete schedule for Season 1 of The Mandalorian: Episode 1 – November 12

Episode 2 – Friday, November 15

Episode 3 – Friday, November 22

Episode 4 – Friday, November 29

Episode 5 – Friday, December 6

Episode 6 – Friday, December 13

Episode 7 – Friday, December 18

Episode 8 – Friday, December 27 The Mandalorian Episode 5 Recap —-Spoilers!—- Episode 5 begins with the Mandalorian and “Baby Yoda” engaged in a spaceship battle with another bounty hunter. While our hero emerges victorious, his ship is badly damaged forcing him to land on Tatooine for repairs. Upon his arrival, the Mandalorian meets with the mechanic who explains that fixing his ship will cost a lot of money. Leaving Baby Yoda on the ship, the Mando heads to the Mos Eisley cantina in search of work so he can pay the mechanic.

Unfortunately for him, the only person offering money is an inexperienced bounty hunter called Toro Calican. Reluctantly, the Mandalorian agrees to help him track down the dangerous assassin Fennec Shand. After gathering two speeder bikes, the bounty hunters set off across the Dune Sea in search of Fennec. Meanwhile, the mechanic discovers the baby alien, befriending it and deciding to charge the Mandalorian extra for being its babysitter.

Jumping back to our bounty hunters, both men make their way through the desert in search of Fennec. After discovering a dead bounty hunter’s body getting dragged by a Dewback, Fennec open fires on the Mandalorian with a sniper rifle. Trapping both the hunters behind a sand dune, they wait until dark before they attempt to charge the assassin. Using a combination of flares and speeder bikes, they close the distance between themselves and Fennec. However, the Mando’s bike is shot and he ends up crashing in the sand.

This is enough of a distraction for Toro to sneak up behind Fennec, who then initiates a fight between them. Yet, before Fennec can kill Toro, the Mando arrives, stops her, and forces the killer to put on handcuffs. With only one speeder bike, the Mando heads for the Dewback, leaving Fennec and Toro alone. Toro, being a dumb, impressionable bounty hunter, is swayed by Fennec to kill the Mandalorian after learning about the guild shootout in Episode 3.

Before the Mandalorian returns, Toro kills Fennec and heads back to Mos Eisley. After discovering Fennec’s corpse, the Mando hurries back to his ship where he finds the mechanic and baby held prisoner by Toro. The rookie bounty hunter forces the Mandalorian to drop his weapons and sends the mechanic to handcuff him. Right before the Mandalorian is handcuffed, he launches a flare from behind his back, blinding Toro. Before he can recover, the Mandalorian shoots him and saves Baby Yoda from harm.

Episode 5 ends with the Mandalorian and adorable alien child setting off once more into the vast universe.