Impeachment Live Stream: How to Watch Trump’s Trial Online Without Cable

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is officially getting underway today and is expected to last for at least a couple of weeks, maybe longer. But how can you watch it online today, January 21, 2020? Read on for all the details, including embedded live streams you can watch right here in the story below.

Watch Trump’s Impeachment Trial in the Streams Below

The impeachment trial is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Eastern today, with the Senate session opening an hour earlier at 12 p.m. Eastern. There are many live stream options available for watching if you don’t have cable. We’ve included a number of live streams that you can watch right here, along with other sources for watching the impeachment trial.

Today, the Senate is voting on McConnell’s resolution and the rules for the impeachment trial. If all goes smoothly, then opening arguments could begin as early as Wednesday at 1 p.m. Eastern and last until 1 a.m. Eastern each day.

The first live stream you can watch is below from Fox 10 Phoenix. This one begins before the actual trial starts, so you can hear some commentary before everything begins.

LIVE: President Donald Trump Senate Impeachment Trial – Day 1Ken Starr, the former independent counsel who led the Whitewater investigation into then-President Bill Clinton in the mid-1990s, and attorney Alan Dershowitz will join President Trump’s impeachment defense team, Fox News has learned. The prominent lawyers are among several attorneys added to the team as the president's impeachment trial gets underway, with proceedings kicking off Thursday and moving into full swing next Tuesday. The team will also include former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, former federal prosecutor Robert Ray and Jane Raskin, who was part of the president's legal team during former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe. Both Starr and Dershowitz are former Fox News contributors. #ImpeachmentTrial #Trump #Impeachment 2020-01-17T20:05:36.000Z

PBS News Hour is offering its own live stream below.

WATCH LIVE: Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate | January 21Join us here at 10:45 am EST for PBS NewsHour's previous coverage of the Trump impeachment process. PBS NewsHour's special live coverage of the Trump impeachment trial begins on this stream at 12:30 pm EST. Stream your PBS favorites with the PBS app: https://to.pbs.org/2Jb8twG Find more from PBS NewsHour at https://www.pbs.org/newshour Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2HfsCD6 Follow us: Facebook: http://www.pbs.org/newshour Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/newshour Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/newshour Snapchat: @pbsnews Subscribe: PBS NewsHour podcasts: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/podcasts Newsletters: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/subscribe 2020-01-17T22:32:46.000Z

ABC News is offering a live stream below.

Impeachment Trial: Watch LIVE Senate Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump day one#ImpeachmentTrial #TrumpImpeachment #SenateImpeachmentTrial #ABCNews SUBSCRIBE to ABC NEWS: https://www.youtube.com/ABCNews/ Watch More on http://abcnews.go.com/ LIKE ABC News on FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/abcnews FOLLOW ABC News on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc GOOD MORNING AMERICA'S HOMEPAGE: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/ 2020-01-20T15:34:20.000Z

Fox News’ coverage of the impeachment trial is below.

Fox News Live: Senate impeachment trial of President TrumpThe impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump begins Tuesday, Jan. 21 as Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts presides over the U.S. Senate. Sessions are expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET and run into the early evening. #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOXNews.com and the direct-to-consumer streaming service, FOX Nation. FOX News also produces FOX News Sunday on FOX Broadcasting Company and FOX News Edge. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched news channel in the country for 17 consecutive years. According to a 2018 Research Intelligencer study by Brand Keys, FOX News ranks as the second most trusted television brand in the country. Additionally, a Suffolk University/USA Today survey states Fox News is the most trusted source for television news or commentary in the country, while a 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News is the top-cited outlet. FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape while routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ Watch full episodes of your favorite shows The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/ Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/ The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/ Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/ Hannity: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/ The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/ Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/ Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/ Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/ Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/om/ 2020-01-20T14:54:30.000Z

NBC News’ live stream is below.

Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump | Tuesday, January 21 | NBC News (Live Stream)Watch live coverage as Chief Justice John Roberts presides over the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The two articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News Digital is a collection of innovative and powerful news brands that deliver compelling, diverse and engaging news stories. NBC News Digital features NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, TODAY.com, Nightly News, Meet the Press, Dateline, and the existing apps and digital extensions of these respective properties. We deliver the best in breaking news, live video coverage, original journalism and segments from your favorite NBC News Shows. Connect with NBC News Online! NBC News App: https://apps.nbcnews.com/mobile Breaking News Alerts: https://link.nbcnews.com/join/5cj/breaking-news-signup?cid=sm_npd_nn_yt_bn-clip_190621 Visit NBCNews.Com: http://nbcnews.to/ReadNBC Find NBC News on Facebook: http://nbcnews.to/LikeNBC Follow NBC News on Twitter: http://nbcnews.to/FollowNBC Follow NBC News on Instagram: http://nbcnews.to/InstaNBC Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump | Tuesday, January 21 | NBC News (Live Stream) 2020-01-17T15:54:28.000Z

How To Watch the Senate Trial Online from Other Sources

You can watch the Senate impeachment trial live on C-SPAN.org starting at 1 p.m. Eastern (but the Senate will be called into session at 12 p.m. Eastern.) Most people (including schedules listed on the TV Guide) are expecting today’s trial to wrap up between 6 and 7 p.m. Eastern. However, there’s a distinct possibility that it could go on longer, possibly even lasting for 12 hours until 1 a.m. Eastern, CNN reported.

The link to watch on C-SPAN’s website is here. This is officially day 2 of the Senate impeachment trial, but the first day consisted mostly of swearing in officials. C-SPAN is providing live, gavel-to-gavel uninterrupted coverage on the Senate floor.

CNN is also offering impeachment trial streaming on its own homepage without requiring a cable log-in. CNN told Heavy: “In addition to live reporting and analysis across CNN Digital platforms, CNN will be live streaming this week’s Senate impeachment trial live in its entirety, without requiring log–in to a cable provider, to CNN.com’s homepage, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV.”

Today’s Schedule

Democrats want to call witnesses, but Mitch McConnell’s resolution doesn’t allow for that. So debates on these topics will be in a closed session, AP noted. Expect much of today to revolve around resolutions for organizing the impeachment, along with motions on evidence and witnesses. In fact, some expect Trump’s legal team might move to dismiss the entire trial.

Today’s trial could end around 7 p.m. Eastern or last longer (but no longer than 1 a.m. Eastern.) If all the resolutions pass, then opening arguments could begin Wednesday at 1 p.m. Eastern until 1 a.m. Eastern.