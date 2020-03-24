How to Watch ‘One Day at a Time’ Season 4 Online Without Cable

After airing three critically-acclaimed seasons on Netflix, One Day At a Time was canceled without getting to wrap the show up properly. But there was such outcry by fans and critics alike that POP TV swooped in and saved the day, picking up the show for a fourth season, which debuts Tuesday, March 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch new episodes of One Day at a Time on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘One Day at a Time’ Season 4 Preview

It’s been over a year since season three of One Day at a Time dropped on Netflix, but the long national nightmare of waiting for the new season is finally over. The new season’s first seven episodes are titled “Checking Boxes,” “Penny Pinching,” “Boundaries,” “One Halloween at a Time,” “Diamonds,” “Supermoon,” and “Church & Statement.”

The descriptions so far tease that the episodes include watching the Alvarez family handle taking the 2020 census and what that means for their family and their future, plus Penelope (Justina Machado) realizing that she needs to treat herself to something new, while Elena (Isabella Gomez) struggles to make it to an e-sports match.

But whatever the storylines, the cast and creators are just thrilled to be making more of their beloved show. At the 2020 Television Critics Associaton winter press tour, creator Gloria Calderon Kellett said that they don’t know how it happened that POP TV picked them up, but they’re so grateful that it happened.

“They just came and rescued us as far as we’re concerned,” said Calderone Kellett. “We don’t know the ins and outs of the magic that happened behind the scenes, but we’re thrilled to have this new home and are grateful to Netflix for giving us those first three seasons, truly.”

She also said that changing networks doesn’t mean that they changed the DNA of the show they had been creating for three years — it is still a show about what it’s like to be Latinx in America right now.

“It just is political to be Latino in America right now. So people are talking about what is happening in their homes, and that’s what we reflect on the show. So if it feels organic, it’s because it’s mostly always something that really happened to us or one of the writers in the room,” said Calderone Kellet. “So we continue doing that. The biggest compliment we got was Justina read the first episode and was, like, ‘It’s our show.’ And it’s, like, ‘Yeah, it’s the same,’ which is wonderful.”

One Day at a Time season four premieres Tuesday, March 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on POP TV.

