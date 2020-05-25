How to Watch Barkskins Show Online Without Cable

The National Geographic Channel has recently started to try its hand at scripted television and Barkskins is the latest product of that. It premieres Monday, May 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Nat Geo.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Barkskins on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Barkskins’ Preview

Based on Annie Proulx’s New York Times bestselling novel, Barkskins, an eight-part limited series, takes viewers inside the settlement of the “New World” in the late 1600s.

It follows “a disparate group of outcasts and dreamers battling to escape their pasts while navigating the brutal frontier hardships, competing interests, and tangled loyalties at the crossroads of civilization.”

In the unforgiving wilderness of New France in the 1690s, a mysterious massacre of settlers threatened to thrust the region into an all-out war because the English were looking for any excuse to drive the French settlers from the territory.

In the series premiere, titled “New France,” “a boat arrives in Wobik carrying indentured servants and Filles du Roi. Claude Trepagny (David Thewlis) travels to town to collect his new men, while Filles Du Roi Melissande (Tallulah Haddon) and Delphine (Lily Sullivan) prepare for their fate by Mother Sabrine. Meanwhile, Hudson’s Bay agents Hamish Goames (Aneurin Barnard) and Yvon (Zahn McClarnon) question the local innkeeper Mathilde Geffard (Marcia Gay Harden) about the events surrounding a recent tragedy at the creek.”

Then in episode two, titled “The Turtle King,” “freshly escaped from indentured servitude, Charles Duquet (James Bloor) finds himself at the mercy of the untamed forest of New France. While Goames entrusts Mathilde with the protection of the survivors from the creek massacre, Mari (Tiio Horn) enlists Rene Sel’s (Christian Cooke) help to discover Trepagny’s secret. Meanwhile, Trepagny receives a letter that will change the course of his life.”

Producer Elwood Reid (Cold Case, Hawaii Five-0) told Fansided in a recent interview that because there is a crime at the heart of the series, he really wanted to bring a procedural feel to it.

“My first love was procedurals … because they have a built-in motor. The motor of an investigation or a procedural ultimately always leads to an examination of the people doing the investigation … So it was a way for me to get at exploring character, by having an event happen and bringing an investigation, such as it was, into this period drama. Most period drama is either romance or historical based. In my experience, I have not seen that kind of drive in historical drama. So I really wanted to bring the energy of a police procedural into historical drama.”

Barkskins premieres Monday, May 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with back-to-back episodes on Nat Geo.

