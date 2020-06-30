How to Watch Dark Girls 2 Documentary Online Without Cable

A follow-up to the critically-acclaimed 2013 documentary Dark Girls is coming to the Oprah Winfrey Network on Tuesday, June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Dark Girls 2

Dark Girls 2 Preview

In 2013, the Oprah Winfrey Network debuted a documentary called Dark Girls, which explored the prejudices dark-skinned women face all over the world. The film looked at the roots of classism, racism, and the lack of self-esteem within a segment of cultures that span from America to the most remote corners of the globe. Women share their personal stories, touching on deeply ingrained beliefs and attitudes of society while allowing generations to heal as they learn to love themselves for who they are. Now in 2020, the follow-up documentary, Dark Girls 2, is coming to OWN.

In the follow-up, women share things like why seeking therapy is seen as a “sign of weakness” in the Black community, how beauty brands exploit colorism, the worst possible thing you can say to a woman with dark skin, how social media has been instrumental in helping Black women reclaim their beauty, the bullying Black women experienced as children, how skin tone can affect school and workplace situations, how dark-skinned women feel about the world’s obsession with skin color, and how colorism in Hollywood means that beauty has largely been “restricted to one shade.”

The description of the film reads, “From acclaimed filmmaker D. Channsin Berry, Dark Girls 2 adds to the conversation by now bringing about the possible healing of women of color around the issue of colorism. Berry brings this conversation to the forefront of everyday women, young adults and teens who are dealing with the pain and anguish of the bias and discrimination they experience based on the color of their skin. In a day and age where ‘dark skin’ vs ‘light skin’ shouldn’t be an issue, women share their deeply personal stories of how they have been affected throughout their lives and their ongoing journeys towards healing.”

In a preview interview for the 2013 original film, filmmaker Bill Duke, who made the film alongside Berry, told the Los Angeles Times that he wanted to “give a voice to the voiceless.”

“It’s based upon my personal experience of being a dark-skinned child and called many kinds of names from elementary school up until high school. I tried to put bleach on my skin to lighten it because I thought it was ugly. I just wanted an opportunity to give a voice to the voiceless because there’s shame involved in the sense that a lot of women don’t say anything because people are going to think they’re complaining or weak,” said Duke.

He added, “I’ve literally heard famous friends of mine who are athletes and have money, when we’re in a club or something, they’ll point to a light-skinned woman and say, ‘I want one of those.’ Now, in their mind, a light-skinned woman is a trophy. A lot of black men believe this, that you get more power, more prestige if a lighter-skinned woman is on your arm. What happens to light-skinned women is they find out in relationships that since they’re a trophy, they’re transferable.

“It’s all produced by the beauty business. What the beauty business tells us is that God made a mistake. We’re going to sell you cosmetics, hair products, extensions and we’re going to sell you skin bleach. It’s a global phenomenon, not just a domestic American phenomenon.”

Dark Girls 2 premieres Tuesday, June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

