How to Watch Astros Online Without Cable 2020

The Houston Astros may have more to prove than any other team in the majors, and their road to redemption as a franchise begins this season.

In 2020, almost all Astros games will be televised in local markets on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, while some will also be nationally televised on either Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN or MLB Network.

Astros 2020 Season Preview

Houston will be looking to change hearts and minds this season after being caught up in one of the biggest scandals to hit MLB in a long time. Last November, it was revealed that the team stole the signals of opponents throughout its championship run in 2017, as well as its 2018 campaign. Veteran skipper Dusty Baker will take over for former manager A.J. Hinch this season, and Baker says his new club is looking forward, not backward.

“It’s over now,” Baker said recently. “I hope we don’t have to keep rehashing that over and over throughout the course of the year. It’s behind us. I’d like to leave it behind us.” Baker is likely looking for one final chance at a World Series title, and this squad gives him what could be his best shot yet.

The Astros are still the favorites to win the NL West after nearly beating the Washington Nationals in the World Series last year. Houston won a whopping 107 games last season, and their pitching is a primary reason why.

The ‘Stros are once again led by Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, who, along with Zack Greinke, took up two of the top nine slots in ERA last season. The team lost ace Gerrit Cole to the Yankees, but they’ll get Lance McCullers Jr. back. McCullers returns after missing much of 2019 due to injury, so he’ll be a key one to watch.

Jose Urquidy and Josh James will fill out the starting rotation, although James and Urquidy have both missed significant time at camp, and their statuses remain questionable heading into opening day.

On the offensive side of things, third baseman Alex Bregman also promises to be a force again this year. Bregman belted 41 homers last year, which was tied for seventh in the majors. He hit just shy of .300, and he could very likely have a career year in his fifth season. The Astros led MLB in batting average in 2019, hitting .274 as a team, while also drilling 288 home runs, which ranked third.

Houston also had the second-best fielding percentage in the league last year, so look for their gloves to carry them at times, as well. At present, the Astros are one of the few teams in the majors firing on all cylinders, and as a result, they’ll likely be one of the teams to beat again this year.

Here’s a look at the potential starting lineup for the Astros this season: