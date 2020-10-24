Air Force vs San Jose State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Mountain West is set to kick-off as Air Force and San Jose State clash on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium on Saturday.

The game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Air Force vs San Jose State online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Air Force vs San Jose State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Air Force vs San Jose State live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Air Force vs San Jose State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Air Force vs San Jose State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Air Force vs San Jose State Preview

While most of the Mountain West stood pat waiting for a decision from the conference on COVID-19, Air Force played a game against Navy. The Falcons reeled off a 40-7 in their opener back at the start of the month, pummelling the Midshipmen behind 369 rushing yards.

Tevye Schuettpelz-Rohl tied a school record with four field goals in the win and four different players scored rushing touchdowns in the victory.

“We want to play as many football games as we possibly can,” head coach Troy Calhoun said. “We want that for our guys and our program.I think that’s everybody’s desire, you know, across the country, and I know it certainly is here at the Air Force Academy.”

It’s been a three-week layoff and Air Force has been fairly vague on who will play at QB. Haaziq Daniels played the opener, but he completed just 4-fo-9 passes in the win for 41 yards.

“You know, we’ve got a good number of guys that are out there,” Calhoun said. “We have three freshmen with whom, I mean, I think have shown, you know, really, really good capability. And then the other guys that are out there right now too. And so, we have the advantage, at least to having a few more practices before we go play. And certainly, we’re going to take advantage of that too.”

San Jose State is just starting its season and are eager to get on the field.

“Watching college football on a Saturday in September and not being a part of it, it was just devastating for so many of us (who) love it so much,” Brennan said during his Zoom news conference Monday.

The Spartans finished 11-2 in 2012, but haven’t finished above .500 since. After three wins in two season, San Jose State made progress last season going 5-7. Brennan is confident the program will be able to finish their eight-game schedule.

“Absolutely,” Brennan said. “What other choice do I have? To say I’m not confident? It’s going to come down to everybody being really responsible, which I think is challenging.”

Air Force is a 7.5-point favorite for the matchup with the total set at 62.5 points. The total has gone over in four of San Jose State’s last five games. Air Force are 4-1 straight up in their last 5 games against San Jose State.