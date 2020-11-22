AMAs 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the 2020 American Music Awards air live Sunday, November 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 2020 American Music Awards online for free:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 American Music Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2020 American Music Awards live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2020 American Music Awards live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

2020 American Music Awards Preview

VideoVideo related to amas 2020 live stream: how to watch online free 2020-11-22T14:00:19-05:00

The star-studded lineup for the 2020 American Music Awards includes Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, Lewis Capaldi, Machine Gun Kelly, and The Weeknd featuring Kenny G. The festivities are hosted by Taraji P. Henson.

The press release from ABC teases:

10x platinum diamond-certified, Grammy-nominated singer Bebe Rexha will join multinominee Doja Cat for a funky and fierce performance making for another must-see collaboration on the AMA stage.

Two-time Grammy-winning and three-time 2020 AMA nominee Dan + Shay will showcase their powerful vocals in their AMA performance debut.

Grammy Award-nominated, multiplatinum Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi will make his first AMA appearance when he performs one of his chart-topping hits. He is up for three awards this year, including New Artist of the Year.

Machine Gun Kelly, fresh off his No. 1 album debut, will rock out the Microsoft Theatre for his very first American Music Awards performance.

Fans will be awestruck by The Weeknd, an RIAA diamond-certified artist and a top nominee this year with eight nominations, when he delivers his biggest and wildest performance to date – a rendition of “In Your Eyes” featuring Kenny G, and the world television premiere of “Save Your Tears.”

The 2020 AMAs stage will be filled with global superstars and performances spanning all music genres including Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez, Bell Biv DeVoe, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, and Shawn Mendes, making for a spectacular night of music. Performers and presenters will continue to be announced in the days leading up to the world’s largest fan-voted awards show as the AMAs promises to give fans the entertainment thrill they’ve been waiting for all year.

The American Music Awards will broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and is seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Nominees are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, and social activity. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of Sept. 27, 2019, through Sept. 24, 2020. The AMA winners are voted entirely by fans.

The 2020 American Music Awards air live Sunday, November 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

