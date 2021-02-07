How to Watch Australian Open 2021 Without Cable in USA

The biggest names in the tennis world have assembled in Melbourne for the Australian Open, the first major of the new year.

In the United States, daily television coverage of the 2021 Australian Open will be on ESPN or ESPN2. But if you don't have cable, here's how to watch a live stream online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 65-plus other TV channels on AT&T TV. ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every channel bundle, but the “Choice” and above packages come included with HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no cost, and you can include any package with your 14-day free trial:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 Australian Open live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch matches live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

ESPN+ will have daily coverage of select courts and matches, which are usually determined the night before each day’s play. This is different than ESPN and ESPN2’s coverage:

Watch on ESPN+

In addition to the Australian Open, ESPN+ has various college sports, UFC, international soccer, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch select Australian Open matches live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Australian Open 2021 Preview

The first major of the year has arrived and history is on the line for Rafael Nadal, who can break his tie with Roger Federer for the most titles of all time. Both have 20 major championships, although Nadal has won just once at the Australian Open and is dealing with some injuries heading into this year.

“The whole positive feelings that I had one week-and-a-half ago, two weeks-and-a-half ago now, disappeared a little bit, of course, because I was not able to practice the right way the last week-and-a-half,” Nadal told reporters. “At the same time I still am having not the best feeling possible on the back. But I am practicing again. I did a lot of things to recover. It’s not serious, but the muscle is still tight, so is difficult to play with freedom of movements today.”

Nadal’s rival, Federer, is also dealing with injuries and will miss the event.

“My biggest wish is to finish my career on my terms,” Federer said recently. “As I’ve said before, it doesn’t have to be a fairy-tale ending, it doesn’t have to be a Wimbledon victory, and then I’ll walk away”

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is back to defend his title and is looking to catch up with Nadal and Federer. Djokovic has 17 titles to his name, eight of those coming at the Australian Open.

“Well, it’s a love affair,” Djokovic said. “I’ve been feeling more comfortable on the court each year that I’ve been coming back. .. I mean, the more you win, obviously the more confidence you have and the more pleasant you feel on the court. It just feels right.”

“When I stepped on the court this year for the first time in the practice session, I relived some of the memories from last year, also the other years that I won the tournament.”

On the women’s side, Ash Barty is the top seed, while No. 2 belongs to Simona Halep and No. 3 Naomi Osaka. Serena Williams drew the No. 10 seed.

“I feel pretty good,” Williams said Saturday. “I’ve gotten a lot of treatment already on my shoulder. But I’m super confident it’s going to be great. I’m feeling very confident, I think is a better word, and getting ready for hopefully the next two weeks.”

Williams is still in search of her 24th major title, which would pull her into a tie with Margaret Court for the most of all time. Williams has won seven times previously at the Australia Open.

“It’s definitely on my shoulders and on my mind. I think it’s good to be on my mind. I think it’s a different burden, I should say, on my shoulders because I’m used to it now. It’s more relaxing I would like to say,” Williams said.