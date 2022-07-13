British Open 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Collin Morikawa looks to defend his title in the British Open golf tournament, which tees off on Thursday, July 14.

The tournament will be televised on USA Network (Thursday through Sunday) and NBC (Saturday and Sunday), and daily coverage will also stream live on Peacock Premium.

If you don’t have cable, here’s a look at all the different ways you can watch the 2022 Open Championship online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC and USA Network are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Open Championship live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Open Championship live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

Peacock TV will have daily coverage that is different than the TV broadcasts. In order to watch this coverage, you’ll need the Peacock Premium plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2022 Open Championship live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed to watch the Open, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Open Championship live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Open Championship live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Open Championship 2022 Preview

Defending British Open champion Collin Morikawa doesn’t want to live with a replica of the Claret Jug trophy for the next year.

“The replica [which he had made] is beautiful, but it’s not the same. It never will be,” Morikawa said via the New York Post’s Mark Cannizzaro.

Morikawa got to keep the actual Claret Jug for a year after winning it 2021, but he had to return it before this year’s tournament. Now, he will try to win it again at St. Andrews, Scotland, and end his tournament win drought, which goes back to his British Open win last year.

“At the beginning of Thursday, it’s all a clean slate,”’ Morikawa said Cannizzaro. “That’s what it is in professional golf. It’s always a clean slate. It’s always starting new. But just to know that I’ve done it in the past, have that confidence, it’s just going to be an extra little boost to kind of start off the week.”

“I know guys have played St. Andrews many times and a lot of players know the course probably like the back of their hand, but I’m going to go out there and do everything it takes to be ready by Thursday [and] hopefully come out on top,” Morikawa added. “It would be very, very special to defend at the 150th Open.”

Rory Mcllory, ranked No. 2 on the PGA Tour, knows St. Andrews well. He comes in as a contender win the British Open this year.

“You don’t have to do anything special,” Mcllory said via BBC Northern Ireland. “You just have to play sort of boring golf, but if I can do that for four days then I’ll have a good chance.”

“St Andrews is a golf course where you think you can go shoot 66 every time you play it,” McIlroy per BBC Northern Ireland. “I know better than that and you can’t get too greedy. Be smart with your second shots, don’t take on too much and if you do that there’s always going to be chances.”

Xander Schauffele, No. 5 on the PGA tour could also make a run at the British Open title. Schauffele comes into the tournament fresh off a victory at the Scottish Open on July 7-10.

“I’ve never played St Andrews. I’ve never played the Old Course so I have a lot of homework to do,” Schauffele said via NBC Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard. “Going to rely a lot on my caddie to do that. I’m tired. I’ve played a bit and I need a rest and I need to get ready for the week.”