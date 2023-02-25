How to Buy Paul vs Fury Fight

It’s finally about to go down: Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are set to clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you live in the United States, you can only buy the Paul vs Fury PPV card (Sunday, 2 p.m. ET start time) through ESPN+. It costs $49.99 if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

Buy Paul vs Fury Fight

If you don’t already have ESPN+, you can purchase a month of ESPN+ and the PPV in one swoop for $59.98.

Once you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch Paul vs Fury live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Paul vs Fury Preview

Both Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) and Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) are former television personalities attempting to conquer the boxing world. Paul, a former Disney and YouTube star and Fury, a British professional boxer who has also starred in the reality television series Love Island, are looking for validation in the ring, and each hopes to get it with a win here.

These two were supposed to fight twice over the last year and a half, but both bouts were cancelled. One was postponed due to Fury dealing with injuries and the other was delayed after an issue with Fury’s visa forbid him from leaving the United Kingdom.

Now, the fight is finally on, and Fury, half-brother to the WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has made his thoughts on Paul crystal clear.

“That’s like saying a pig is going to fly, isn’t it?” Fury said in reference to Paul’s goal to become a champion. “I’m going to teach Jake Paul a lesson … I’m going to show him he can’t just pick up a pair of gloves and say, ‘I’m going to be a world champion.'”

Paul has beaten the likes of former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva. Paul took down Woodley twice, first by a split decision in August of 2021, and later by knockout in December of 2021. Don’t count Fury among those impressed by what Paul has done in the ring so far, though.

“He keeps going on and on and on about Anderson Silva and Tyrone Woodley,” Fury told USA Today. “Tyrone Woodley was 40 years old and Anderson Silva was nearly 50, not too far from my dad’s age. And he got took the full distance. Everybody in the building who knows about boxing knows MMA fighters are not boxers. We all know that. I’ve absolutely took apart every single MMA fighter I’ve ever sparred with my entire life. They’re not boxers. And this guy couldn’t even deal with them.”

Fury’s most recent fight was in April of 2022, when he beat Daniel Bocianski via points. He will be the first pro boxer Paul has faced, which makes this a big one for both fighters.

“This is a ‘must knock out’ fight for me personally,” Paul said, per MMA Fighting. “Because I know I can do it. I would just be letting myself down. I’m going to win the fight, but if I don’t knock him out, I’ll definitely be pissed off, because I know I’m capable of it. I just have to execute the game plan.”